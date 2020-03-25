fbpx

Back

Heng Swee Keat: $350 million support package & 75% wage offset to help local aviation sector

The enhanced Jobs Support Scheme will provide a 75 per cent wage offset for the first $4,600 of monthly wages for every local worker in employment.

Martino Tan | March 26, 04:32 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat has announced additional help to support specific sectors that are most directly affected by Covid19.

Building on the Unity Budget which was delivered in February earlier this year, Heng announced more financial support for businesses and local workers in the aviation, tourism, food services, transport, and the arts and culture sector.

Heng said that global connectivity is of fundamental importance to Singapore, noting the key role that the aviation sector plays,

“Our aviation sector has significant linkages to the rest of the economy. If it collapses in a crisis, it will be very hard for the aviation industry to rebuild after the crisis is over, and the recovery of the rest of the economy will be impeded.

We must therefore ensure that this temporary shock to our air hub does not become a permanent one.”

These enhanced measures were announced by Heng in Parliament today (Mar. 26) as part of what is called the Resilience Budget.

Sectors that rely on tourism and international travel have been hit the hardest, he noted.

For example, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) is projected to post losses amounting to S$1.26 billion in fiscal year 2021 before interest and taxes, and a 25 percent decline in revenue year on year, according to a DBS Group Research report forecast.

SIA projected losses could total S$1.26 billion in fiscal year 2021

Support for locals in the aviation industry

Heng noted that daily passenger traffic has fallen by more than 90 per cent.

He added that SIA has announced a 96 per cent cut to their scheduled capacity up to end-April across their entire network.

Hence, Heng will provide an enhanced Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) of up to S$400 million to retain the local workers in the aviation industry.

Heng said that the government will provide a total of 75 per cent wage offset for the first S$4,600 of monthly wages for every local worker in employment.

Covid-19: SIA cuts 96% of capacity till end-Apr. in ‘greatest challenge’ it has faced ‘in its existence’

Heng noted that this will be paid in the same months as the main Jobs Support Scheme pay-outs.

Heng added that the government will introduce a S$350 million enhanced aviation support package to fund measures such as rebates on landing and parking charges, and rental relief for airlines, ground handlers and cargo agents.

Support to help tourism industry

The enhanced JSS, that will offer a 75 per cent wage offset for the first S$4,600 monthly wage, will also apply to licensed hotels, travel agencies, tourist attractions cruise terminals and operators, and purposed-built MICE venue operators.

Heng will also set aside $90 million to help the tourism industry.

Support for food services, transport and arts & culture sector

Heng said that the food services sector, which was directly affected by the recently announced safe distancing measures, will receive more help and support too.

Heng will enhance the JSS for F&B firms by providing a total of 50 per cent wage offset for the first S$4,600 monthly wage.

For the transport industry, Heng will extend and enhance the Point-to-Point Support Package, which will cost the government S$95 million.

Heng noted that eligible taxi drivers and PHC drivers will continue to receive the Special Relief Fund payments of S$300 per vehicle per month until end September.

Heng will also provide a one-year road tax rebate and a six-month waiver of parking charges at government-managed parking facilities.

For the arts and culture sector, Heng will provide an additional S$55 million support package.

This will include providing additional support to major companies and leading arts group, enhancing the National Arts Council’s Capability Development Scheme, and stepping up its digitalisation efforts.

Top image by Goh Rhy Yan from Unsplash.

About Martino Tan

Martino’s parents named him after an Italian priest, Vatican's 1st ambassador to S’pore. He's inspired by the lives of Robert Kennedy & Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the words of George Orwell & William F. Buckley Jr., & the music of the Beatles.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Covid-19: S'porean workers who become unemployed can get S$800 a month over 3 months

They have to meet certain criteria, such as having per capita household income of S$3,100 a month or less.

March 26, 05:26 pm

Pay cut for S'pore political office holders & President extended 2 months

The pay cut is extended in view of the "deteriorating situation".

March 26, 05:21 pm

Temasek Holdings to 'lend support' to help S'pore Airlines tide through Covid-19 crisis

This sounds like it'll be big.

March 26, 05:17 pm

Massive S$48 billion Resilience Budget summarised in 90 seconds

The economic fallout of Covid-19 warrants a strong response.

March 26, 04:50 pm

Companies & self-employed can defer payment of income tax for 3 months until as late as Oct. 2020

This is to ease cash flow pressures for companies and self-employed persons affected by Covid-19.

March 26, 04:39 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close