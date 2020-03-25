fbpx

S’pore police warn of scammers using Resilience Budget to phish for personal information

Do not click on the link.

Mandy How | March 27, 04:05 pm

On Mar. 26, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced the Resilience Budget in response to the economic fallout from Covid-19.

Under the measure, Singaporeans above 21 years old are eligible for a tripled cash payout of up to S$900.

Supposedly make monetary claims

Scammers, however, have been taking advantage of the announcement to phish for personal information from victims.

The Singapore Police Force warned against such scammers in a Facebook post on Mar. 27.

The scammers would send text messages directing victims to websites, which would supposedly allow them to make monetary claims from the Resilience Budget.

The message might look something like this:

These messages are false, the police confirmed.

Instead, the links in the messages are likely phishing sites in disguise, designed to extract personal information such as financial details and internet banking login credentials from the victims.

Members of the public should ignore such messages and not click on the links.

They are also urged not to forward the messages.

One can verify the authenticity of such messages by checking official government sources.

You can also call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 or go to www.scamalert.sg for scam-related advice.

Top image via Singapore Police’s Facebook page, WhatsApp

