PM Lee urges returning overseas S’poreans to stay home as Covid-19 cases expected to spike

The best policy is to avoid others.

Belmont Lay | March 26, 01:48 am

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has urged Singaporeans in a Facebook post on March 25 to be responsible and stay at home if they have just returned from abroad.

His message came after a Parliament session where updates on the Covid-19 outbreak were delivered.

PM Lee wrote: “You must protect your families and everyone else, in case you turn out to be infected, which unfortunately some returnees will be. Glad that many are behaving responsibly by staying home, but some are not.”

“Please comply – it is irresponsible to gallivant off to eat local food you miss or to go partying with friends, when you are supposed to stay at home and isolate yourself. You will also be breaking the law.”

More Covid-19 cases expected as 200,000 overseas Singaporeans return

Singapore residents returning from overseas have contributed to a spike in imported Covid-19 cases.

And more will return in time to come.

Over the coming weeks, the number of cases will continue to rise, as some of our around 200,000 overseas Singaporeans return home from all over the world, health minister Gan Kim Yong said in a ministerial statement in Parliament.

Any person from any country coming into Singapore will need to serve a 14-day stay-home notice.

In anticipation of the spike, gatherings of people have been cut to 10 or fewer, while additional safe distancing measures have also been introduced to prevent local transmission.

Those who breach stay-home notices will be charged in court.

Those convicted may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months or both, law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam told Parliament earlier in the week.

As of March 24, two people of died of Covid-19, with 558 cases found here.

A total of 155 patients have recovered.

