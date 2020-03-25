fbpx

Pay cut for S’pore political office holders & President extended 2 months

The pay cut is extended in view of the "deteriorating situation".

Kayla Wong |Jason Fan | March 26, 05:21 pm

Singapore political holders and President Halimah Yacob will be extending their pay cut from one month to three months, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Thursday, March 26.

Pay cut to show solidarity with Singaporeans

Heng had previously announced the one-month cut in salary in his wrap-up speech for Budget 2020 on Feb. 28.

Covid-19: S’pore President, Political Office Holders & MPs to take 1-month pay cut

The pay cut was announced to “show solidarity with Singaporeans” in view of the Covid-19 situation, Heng said then.

Pay cut extended in view of “deteriorating situation”

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, March 26, Heng said with the “deteriorating situation”, the political leadership will “go further”.

He added that other than the President, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-jin and both deputy speakers have informed him that they will join in and take a three-month pay cut in total.

Heng further said that is it in times of crisis that the “true character” of a nation can be seen, adding that Singaporeans will look after one another in this trying time, and that they will stand together “through thick and thin”.

Massive S$48 billion Resilience Budget summarised in 90 seconds

Top image via gov.sg/YouTube

