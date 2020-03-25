fbpx

Paya Lebar store has French desserts under S$10, run by ex-pastry chefs from Les Amis, Joel Robuchon

A variety of cakes and tarts are available.

Mandy How | March 27, 07:43 pm

Pâtisserie CLÉ has recently opened at Paya Lebar Office.

The French dessert store is run by friends Joy Chiam, 26, and Germaine Li, 35.

Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ
Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ

Speaking to Mothership, Chiam said that she used to work at Restaurant Joel Robuchon for a year, until their closure.

Li, on the other hand, had gathered six months of experience at Les Amis before heading to France for a month, where she sought inspiration for her craft.

In 2018, the duo came together to launch their brand online.

More than a year later, Chiam and Li have turned Pâtisserie CLÉ into a brick-and-mortar concept.

Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ

Popular creations from them are Noisette (a dark chocolate cake with hazelnut praline) and the Orh Blanc Tart (a fusion of the French Mont Blanc dessert and orh nee, or yam).

Otherwise, the menu is made up of regular items and seasonal offerings.

Noisette. Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ.
Orh Blanc Tart. Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ.

Regular items

Tarts

  • Orh Blanc Tart S$8
  • Lemon Meringue Tart S$8
  • Strawberry Tart S$8
  • Cognac Caramel Chocolate Tart S$8
  • Tropico Tart S$8
  • Bourdaloue Tart S$8

Cakes:

  • Cheesecake S$8.50
  • Noisette S$8.50
  • Daisy S$8.50
Tropico Tart. Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ.
Lemon Meringue Tart. Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ.
Strawberry tart. Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ.
Bourdaloue Tart. Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ.

Special items

  • Caramel Apple Tart S$8
  • Mixed Berry Tart S$8.50
  • Chocolate Banana Tart S$8
  • Blueberry Fromage Blanc Tart S$8
  • The Gentleman (whiskey ganache, chocolate mousse, chocolate sponge and cashew brittle) S$9
  • Pink Lady (vodka-soaked lychee, rose sponge, rose and vanilla mousse and fresh raspberries) S$8.50
Pink Lady. Photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ.

Note that while the store offers individual portions, it is only for take-away.

Otherwise, for whole tarts and cakes, the chefs have an online store, where there’s free delivery for orders over S$80.

Address:
29 Paya Lebar Road, Paya Lebar Office Center, #01-01, Singapore 409005

Opening Hours:
Monday to Friday, 11:30am to 7pm
Saturday, 11:30am to 5pm
Closed on Sundays

Telephone: 8127 3925

Top photo via Pâtisserie CLÉ

