Education minister Ong Ye Kung on Covid-19 closures: Tuition not essential but schools are

Education minister Ong Ye Kung has taken to Facebook on March 25 to address a host of queries regarding the recent government decision to close entertainment venues, as well as tuition and enrichment centres to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Singapore.

Ong wrote that the rationale is to facilitate the continuation of essential functions in society as much as possible, while cutting out non-essential aspects.

“The decision to suspend lessons at tuition and enrichment centres is not based on the number of students in the class, or the type of activity conducted,” he wrote.

“For an adult, work is essential, entertainment less so. Hence we closed entertainment outlets. For a student, school is essential, but tuition and enrichment are not.”

How to tell if student went abroad?

He also addressed the concern of how schools know which students have travelled overseas and returned recently.

Ong responded that schools have asked for travel declarations before the March holidays, and students take their travel declarations seriously.

School staff also conduct checks on every student at the gate, to ensure that only those who had not travelled out of Singapore were allowed to be in school.

The system also relies on students who are aware of one another’s movements to inform the teachers about any potential breaches.

Ong also addressed the query as to why Student Care Centres remain open.

He wrote that these centres are considered essential for adults and children as they ensure that work can continue for those employed, as the children are taken care of.

Some of those who can continue to go to work are employed in the health care sector, which is an essential service these days.

