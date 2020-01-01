fbpx

Back

Covid-19: Olympics to be postponed for the 1st time in modern history

Cancelling is not an option.

Syahindah Ishak | March 24, 09:42 pm

Events

Share

On Tuesday (Mar. 24), Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that he and the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC),Thomas Bach, have agreed to the idea of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for a year.

Cancelling is not an option

According to The Guardianthe Games would be held latest by the summer of 2021.

Abe had also confirmed that they would not be cancelling the Olympics and Paralympics completely.

During a phone call with Bach, the two men had agreed that a postponement was the most suitable response to the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic.

He said via The Guardian:

“We agreed that a postponement would be the best way to ensure that the athletes are in peak condition when they compete and to guarantee the safety of the spectators.

The Olympic torch relay has also been called off, reported Bloomberg.

Despite the delay, the games will still be called the ‘2020 Olympics’.

The Olympics have never been delayed in its 124-year modern history.

However, it was cancelled in 1916, 1940 and 1944 during the two world wars.

Hope Team Singapore will participate in the Olympics

In response to the postponement, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said that it will address any concerns from its athletes.

It will also regroup with the affected National Sports Associations to review any changes and updates from their respective International Federations on the qualification process, as well as revisions to their selection policies.

Here is SNOC’s full statement:

“The decision made by the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games is one made under difficult circumstances.

We will regroup with the affected National Sports Associations to review any changes and updates from their respective International Federations on the qualification process, and revisions to their selection policies if any, and address any concerns from our athletes.

We hope by then Team Singapore will be able to participate in the Olympic Games and celebrate the triumph of sports, but also humanity, without the risks the world is facing now.”

Top image from Getty Images.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Joseph Schooling on Tokyo Olympics being postponed: 'I believe this is the right move'

He said that athletes would need to plan around new dates.

March 24, 09:43 pm

'Asterix & Obelix' co-creator Albert Uderzo dies at 92

Together, the famed duo wrote 34 volumes of the Gaulish village's adventures.

March 24, 09:14 pm

Lawrence Wong explains why S'pore is not in 'lockdown' & why schools are still open

According to Minister for National Development and co-chair of the Multi Ministry Taskforce Lawrence Wong, the term lockdown is used quite loosely these days.

March 24, 08:40 pm

Pasir Ris D'Resort to become isolation facility for Covid-19 patients who are well but still test positive

The patients will be isolated and receive medical care at the facility.

March 24, 08:13 pm

Covid-19: Fine & jail term for those who breach SHN measures in S'pore

The government is also ramping up efforts to enforce the measures.

March 24, 08:04 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close