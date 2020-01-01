Covid-19: Olympics to be postponed for the 1st time in modern history

On Tuesday (Mar. 24), Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that he and the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC),Thomas Bach, have agreed to the idea of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for a year.

Cancelling is not an option

According to The Guardian, the Games would be held latest by the summer of 2021.

Abe had also confirmed that they would not be cancelling the Olympics and Paralympics completely.

During a phone call with Bach, the two men had agreed that a postponement was the most suitable response to the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic.

He said via The Guardian:

“We agreed that a postponement would be the best way to ensure that the athletes are in peak condition when they compete and to guarantee the safety of the spectators.

The Olympic torch relay has also been called off, reported Bloomberg.

Despite the delay, the games will still be called the ‘2020 Olympics’.

The Olympics have never been delayed in its 124-year modern history.

However, it was cancelled in 1916, 1940 and 1944 during the two world wars.

Hope Team Singapore will participate in the Olympics

In response to the postponement, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said that it will address any concerns from its athletes.

It will also regroup with the affected National Sports Associations to review any changes and updates from their respective International Federations on the qualification process, as well as revisions to their selection policies.

Here is SNOC’s full statement:

“The decision made by the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games is one made under difficult circumstances. We will regroup with the affected National Sports Associations to review any changes and updates from their respective International Federations on the qualification process, and revisions to their selection policies if any, and address any concerns from our athletes. We hope by then Team Singapore will be able to participate in the Olympic Games and celebrate the triumph of sports, but also humanity, without the risks the world is facing now.”

Top image from Getty Images.