Covid-19: 3 new clusters in S’pore, including Boat Quay sports bar & Wilby Road residence

35 new cases on Mar. 30.

Tanya Ong | March 30, 08:27 pm

On Mar. 30, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 35 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in Singapore to 879.

Nine are imported cases.

It was also announced on Sunday (Mar. 29) that there are clusters at SingPost Centre and The Wedding Brocade (1 Yishun Industrial Street 1).

On Mar. 30, MOH announced that that there are three new clusters in Singapore.

3 new clusters in Singapore

Four of the confirmed cases (Cases 826, 829, 852 and 860) are linked to a new cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol (2 Seletar North Link).

Case 860 is a 22-year-old Male Indian national who is a Long Term Pass Holder.

Seven of the confirmed cases (Cases 439, 678, 793, 818, 848, 864 and 873) are linked to a new cluster at Wilby Residences (25 Wilby Road).

Case 864 is a 27-year-old female Singapore Citizen with recent travel history to the UK and U.S. Case 873 is a 47-year-old female Singapore Citizen who had travel history to Vietnam.

Five of the confirmed cases (Cases 192, 556, 657, 670 and 813) were also established to be linked to a new cluster at Hero’s, a sports bar located at 69 Circular Road.

Previously, the bar had announced that they would be closing in light of the government’s safe distancing measures.

Via Hero’s website.

As of Mar. 30, the total number of discharged cases is 228.

Currently, 19 cases are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Top photo via Google Maps.

