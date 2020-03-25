12-year-old S’porean girl missing, last seen in Punggol Central on Mar. 27, 2020
Anyone with information should contact the SPF immediately.
The Singapore police is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl, Koh Tieu Lien.
Missing for two days
She was last seen at Block 601D Punggol Central on Mar. 27, 2020 at around 6:30am:
Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online here.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
