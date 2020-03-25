fbpx

12-year-old S’porean girl missing, last seen in Punggol Central on Mar. 27, 2020

Anyone with information should contact the SPF immediately.

Melanie Lim | March 29, 11:33 am

The Singapore police is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl, Koh Tieu Lien.

Missing for two days

She was last seen at Block 601D Punggol Central on Mar. 27, 2020 at around 6:30am:

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online here.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

