12-year-old S’porean girl missing, last seen in Punggol Central on Mar. 27, 2020

The Singapore police is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl, Koh Tieu Lien.

Missing for two days

She was last seen at Block 601D Punggol Central on Mar. 27, 2020 at around 6:30am:

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online here.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image via Singapore Police Force