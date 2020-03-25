fbpx

MOM: Govt will not extend temporary housing support beyond Mar. 31, despite M’sia extended lockdown

Employers should seek more sustainable housing options.

Sulaiman Daud | March 25, 11:10 pm

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Mar. 25 that it will not help facilitate extended accommodation for workers affected by Malaysia’s renewed lockdown.

Earlier on Mar. 25, Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that due to the rising number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, the lockdown will be extended.

It was originally supposed to end after March 31. However, the new date cited is April 14, 2020.

Covid-19: M’sia extends lockdown to Apr. 14, 2020

 

Singapore government helped to house Malaysian workers

Since the start of lockdown, government bodies in Singapore like the Ministry of National Development, the Singapore Tourism Board, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Housing and Development Board have helped to facilitate accommodation.

Together with MOM, the Singapore government has helped around 2,000 firms to house 10,000 workers.

This helped employers to defray the cost of accommodation for their workers.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development also helped to find shelter for Malaysian workers who were sleeping rough following the announcement of the initial lockdown.

No extension

However, MOM confirmed on March 25 that it will not extend the temporary housing support beyond March 31, despite Malaysia’s new deadline.

Instead, it will work with employers to help them find more sustainable housing options. Said MOM:

“For their own long-term sustainability and business continuity reasons, employers will need to decide on how best to house their affected workers in Singapore, and the sharing of additional costs with their workers.”

MOM added that given the “uncertainty over border controls”, it strongly encourages employers to look for more sustainable housing for their workers.

M’sia lockdown: Stranded workers given shelter & care package at Jurong East sports hall

Top image from Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia Negeri Johor.

