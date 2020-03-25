fbpx

Lorry driver, 25, arrested for suspected drug-related offences in Jurong East after almost hitting m’cycle during police chase

The lorry had sped off during a police check at Boon Lay Way.

Kayla Wong | March 31, 01:11 pm

A 25-year-old lorry driver was arrested at Jurong East for suspected drug-related offences after leading police on a car chase on Saturday, March 28.

A video posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante showed a lorry beating the red light on Jurong Town Hall Road, and narrowly missing a motorcycle and a car to evade the police car behind.

A separate clip shows a K-9 service dog coming down from the lorry after sniffing the interior.

Lorry sped off during police check

According to a spokesperson from the Singapore Police Force, the police had conducted checks on the lorry driver, 25, and his female passengers, aged 26 and 31, at a heavy vehicle carpark along Boon Lay Way at 3:50pm.

However, during the checks, the driver refused to comply with the officer’s instruction and sped off with his passengers, the police said.

Driver & two passengers arrested for suspected drug-related offences

“After a brief pursuit, the lorry subsequently came to a stop along Jurong East Street 21, and the male driver was subsequently arrested for rash act causing hurt and suspected drug-related offences.”

The two passengers were also arrested on suspected drug-related offences.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image adapted via SG Road Vigilante/FB

