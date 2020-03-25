fbpx

Back

Long-Term Visit pass & student pass holders will require ‘approval letter’ to enter S’pore from Mar. 30

If they fail to comply, ICA will cancel their pass or rescind their IPA.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 28, 09:51 am

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

From March 29, 2020 at 11.59pm, Long-Term Pass holders will have to be granted permission to enter or return to Singapore.

This new measure was announced in a joint news release by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the Ministry of Education (MOE), and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

This means holders of the Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP), the Student’s Pass (STP), as well as those who have been granted In-Principle Approval (IPA) for a LTP will require permission before they commence their journey to Singapore.

LTVP holders can do this by submitting their application for entry to [email protected]

All existing STP holders, and those who have been granted IPA for STP, planning to enter or return to Singapore must obtain MOE’s permission before they commence their journey to Singapore.

MOE will take into consideration the course in which the student is enrolled, and prioritise entry approval for students studying in publicly-funded Institutes of Higher Learning.

STP holders, and those who have been granted IPA for STP, should submit their application to their respective educational institution.

Employers application

Currently MOM requires all new and existing Work Pass holders to obtain MOM’s approval before they commence their journey to Singapore.

The entry approval requirement applies to existing Work Pass holders currently out of. Singapore and those who have been granted IPA for a Work Pass, but have yet to enter Singapore.

Employers are required to apply for entry approval. Work Pass holders who arrive in Singapore without a valid entry approval will not be allowed to clear immigration, and will be asked to fly out of Singapore within 48 hours, at their own cost.

Only travel after permission granted

The release stated that these holders should receive permission before flying to Singapore. Those with no approval letter will not be allowed to clear immigration. They will be required to fly out of Singapore within 48 hours, at their own cost.

If they fail to comply, ICA will cancel their pass or rescind their IPA.

If permission is granted, these applicants will be issued an approval letter of entry valid for two weeks. They must then produce this approval letter of entry to airline staff upon check-in at the departure airport, and then again to the immigration officer at the checkpoint upon arrival in Singapore.

Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore govt agency debunks claim that S$300 fine issued for sitting on 'X space' in Compass One

Drummer friends.

March 28, 09:12 am

Over 70 elephants 'freed' from elephant rides in Thai camp as Covid-19 disrupts business

It was the first time in over 40 years that the elephants did not have to carry a heavy load on their backs.

March 28, 08:52 am

17 years ago, on March 27, 2003, all schools in S'pore were shut because of SARS

But it was not necessary.

March 28, 05:14 am

Maris Stella High student has Covid-19, principal says in letter to all-boys school parents

No leave of absence issued.

March 28, 12:56 am

Sharon Au experiences blatant racism for first time in Paris, but doesn't blame elderly man

Yes, it was Covid-19 related.

March 28, 12:33 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close