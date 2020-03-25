Long-Term Visit pass & student pass holders will require ‘approval letter’ to enter S’pore from Mar. 30

From March 29, 2020 at 11.59pm, Long-Term Pass holders will have to be granted permission to enter or return to Singapore.

This new measure was announced in a joint news release by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the Ministry of Education (MOE), and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

This means holders of the Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP), the Student’s Pass (STP), as well as those who have been granted In-Principle Approval (IPA) for a LTP will require permission before they commence their journey to Singapore.

LTVP holders can do this by submitting their application for entry to [email protected]

All existing STP holders, and those who have been granted IPA for STP, planning to enter or return to Singapore must obtain MOE’s permission before they commence their journey to Singapore.

MOE will take into consideration the course in which the student is enrolled, and prioritise entry approval for students studying in publicly-funded Institutes of Higher Learning.

STP holders, and those who have been granted IPA for STP, should submit their application to their respective educational institution.

Employers application

Currently MOM requires all new and existing Work Pass holders to obtain MOM’s approval before they commence their journey to Singapore.

The entry approval requirement applies to existing Work Pass holders currently out of. Singapore and those who have been granted IPA for a Work Pass, but have yet to enter Singapore.

Employers are required to apply for entry approval. Work Pass holders who arrive in Singapore without a valid entry approval will not be allowed to clear immigration, and will be asked to fly out of Singapore within 48 hours, at their own cost.

Only travel after permission granted

The release stated that these holders should receive permission before flying to Singapore. Those with no approval letter will not be allowed to clear immigration. They will be required to fly out of Singapore within 48 hours, at their own cost.

If they fail to comply, ICA will cancel their pass or rescind their IPA.

If permission is granted, these applicants will be issued an approval letter of entry valid for two weeks. They must then produce this approval letter of entry to airline staff upon check-in at the departure airport, and then again to the immigration officer at the checkpoint upon arrival in Singapore.

Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images