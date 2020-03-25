fbpx

Long queues at S’pore malls as they limit number of shoppers to curb Covid-19 spread

Long way to go.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 27, 05:29 pm

Safe distancing measures have been deployed across malls in Singapore in line with the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s tighter measures to minimise the further spread of Covid-19.

Limiting the number of shoppers in malls

While malls can remain open, they must ensure the venue does not have more than one person per 16 sq m of usable space, or they will be made to close.

To comply with the new measures, several malls in Singapore have started limiting the number of shoppers into the mall and limiting the exit and entry points of the mall.

Some have taken to social media to remind shoppers of the new measures:

Long queues to get in

Photos taken by various shoppers and Mothership staff show people queuing up just to enter the mall, forming long lines outside the premises.

Signage remind shoppers to practise safe distancing by keeping themselves 1 metre away from one another while waiting can be seen.

Here’s what the situation looked like on Mar. 27 at several malls:

Tiong Bahru Plaza

Serangoon Nex

Photo via piglettttz’ Instagram story
Photo via piglettttz’ Instagram story
Photo via piglettttz’ Instagram story

Note: The contributor has clarified that there was no need for shoppers to have their temperature taken before entering Serangoon Nex.

Jurong Point

Photo by Jason Fan
Photo by Jason Fan

Tampines 1

Compass One

Photo via Zheng Zhangxin
Photo via Zheng Zhangxin
Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

Hougang Mall

Photo via Pek Yi Tsing
Photo via Pek Yi Tsing

Certain malls, such as Eastpoint Mall, Hougang Mall and Waterway Point have also set up a ticket system to keep track of the number of people entering and exiting the mall.

Safe distancing guidelines for food and beverage outlets remain in place as well.

Spaces must be set up in such a way to ensure that there is a separation of at least 1 metre between tables or different groups of diners.

Patrons of eating establishments with fixed seating must use alternate seats, and mark out seats to facilitate these arrangements.

Top image via piglettttz’ Instagram story and Zheng Zhangxin

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen literally cried thinking about how social distancing means she can't get hugs from friends for a while. She longs to sleep until it's back to a lovely afternoon in her childhood.

