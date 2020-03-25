fbpx

Back

Covid-19: Kong Hee & Sun Ho under quarantine at home till April 2, 2020

A late church member's husband tested positive for Covid-19.

Belmont Lay | March 26, 04:25 am

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

City Harvest Church leaders Kong Hee and Sun Ho are under quarantine.

Sun made the announcement in a Facebook post on March 25:

She said the two of them will be under quarantine until April 2, 2020.

The husband and wife duo have been served a Quarantine Order as a precautionary measure.

This was after Kong and her had spent time with a church member’s husband, who later tested positive for Covid-19.

The man’s wife, who is a church member, had passed away recently from cancer, Sun recounted in her post.

Accompanying Sun’s post is a video which showed her interacting with Kong, as they talked about preparing a sermon, despite being put under a Quarantine Order and serving it out at their residence.

Sun said she and her husband are both feeling healthy.

She wrote: “I want you to know that Pastor and I are both in good health.”

What is a Quarantine Order?

A Quarantine Order (QO) is issued to quarantine, or isolate an individual who is, or is suspected to be, a carrier of an infectious disease, or a contact of a person confirmed to have an infectious disease.

This is with the aim of limiting the spread of the virus in the community.

It differs from the Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

A QO is a legal order issued to individuals under the Infectious Diseases Act.

It has legal force with severe penalties for non-compliance.

QOs are issued to Singapore residents and Long-term Pass Holders returning from Hubei province, as well as close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Quarantine usually occurs in the home but can also be served in dedicated Government Quarantine Facilities (GQFs) or hospitals, should the individual not have suitable accommodation in Singapore.

Those under quarantine are not supposed to come into contact with others in order to avoid the possibility of the spread of virus through person-to-person contact.

Those under quarantine will need to be isolated from and cannot physically interact with others living in the same premises.

A home quarantine package with basic necessities will be provided to individuals who have been quarantined.

Should household members display symptoms associated with the virus, they will need to be taken to a hospital and treated as suspect cases.

Individuals under quarantine will be monitored by video calls at least three times a day.

Spot checks will be carried out to ensure that they strictly adhere to the conditions under the QO during the period specified.

If they are found to be non-compliant, the Director of Medical Services may require them to wear an electronic tag or order that they be detained and isolated in a hospital or in any other suitable place. It is an offence if they do not comply with the conditions listed in accordance with the QO.

Top photo via Kong Hee & Sun Ho

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

PM Lee urges returning overseas S'poreans to stay home as Covid-19 cases expected to spike

The best policy is to avoid others.

March 26, 01:48 am

S'porean man, 45, jailed 4 years for growing cannabis in homemade lab in Yishun flat

Advanced approach.

March 26, 01:15 am

Spain overtakes China Covid-19 fatality toll with 3,434 deaths

Another epicentre besides Italy.

March 26, 12:38 am

S'pore PR, 43, who failed to declare recent travel history to Indonesia to ICA is Crazy Rich Asians movie co-producer

He had been to Batam, Indonesia.

March 26, 12:01 am

S'porean man who breached Stay-Home Notice for bak kut teh receives warning from ICA

Food delivery also got Bak Kut Teh.

March 25, 11:59 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close