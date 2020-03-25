Covid-19: Kong Hee & Sun Ho under quarantine at home till April 2, 2020

City Harvest Church leaders Kong Hee and Sun Ho are under quarantine.

Sun made the announcement in a Facebook post on March 25:

She said the two of them will be under quarantine until April 2, 2020.

The husband and wife duo have been served a Quarantine Order as a precautionary measure.

This was after Kong and her had spent time with a church member’s husband, who later tested positive for Covid-19.

The man’s wife, who is a church member, had passed away recently from cancer, Sun recounted in her post.

Accompanying Sun’s post is a video which showed her interacting with Kong, as they talked about preparing a sermon, despite being put under a Quarantine Order and serving it out at their residence.

Sun said she and her husband are both feeling healthy.

She wrote: “I want you to know that Pastor and I are both in good health.”

What is a Quarantine Order? A Quarantine Order (QO) is issued to quarantine, or isolate an individual who is, or is suspected to be, a carrier of an infectious disease, or a contact of a person confirmed to have an infectious disease. This is with the aim of limiting the spread of the virus in the community. It differs from the Stay-Home Notice (SHN). A QO is a legal order issued to individuals under the Infectious Diseases Act. It has legal force with severe penalties for non-compliance. QOs are issued to Singapore residents and Long-term Pass Holders returning from Hubei province, as well as close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases. Quarantine usually occurs in the home but can also be served in dedicated Government Quarantine Facilities (GQFs) or hospitals, should the individual not have suitable accommodation in Singapore. Those under quarantine are not supposed to come into contact with others in order to avoid the possibility of the spread of virus through person-to-person contact. Those under quarantine will need to be isolated from and cannot physically interact with others living in the same premises. A home quarantine package with basic necessities will be provided to individuals who have been quarantined. Should household members display symptoms associated with the virus, they will need to be taken to a hospital and treated as suspect cases. Individuals under quarantine will be monitored by video calls at least three times a day. Spot checks will be carried out to ensure that they strictly adhere to the conditions under the QO during the period specified. If they are found to be non-compliant, the Director of Medical Services may require them to wear an electronic tag or order that they be detained and isolated in a hospital or in any other suitable place. It is an offence if they do not comply with the conditions listed in accordance with the QO.

Top photo via Kong Hee & Sun Ho