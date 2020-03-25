fbpx

S’pore couple at Jurong Point kindly treats uncle with difficulty speaking to mee siam kuah & kopi gao

Awww.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 28, 04:32 pm

Malls in Singapore have been adjusting to the new normal of enhanced social distancing measures in Singapore recently.

Those measures have led to longer queues outside some of the malls, as fewer shoppers are allowed in some of these malls.

Long queues at S’pore malls as they limit number of shoppers to curb Covid-19 spread

In a Gov.sg Whatsapp message on Saturday (Mar. 28) morning, Singaporeans were urged to defer any non-essential trips to malls.

Covid-19: S’poreans advised to stay home & defer non-essential trips to malls

But despite all these rapid changes, acts of kindness are still aplenty.

Around 8am on March 27, 2020, Elisa Foo witnessed one such act at an Old Chang Kee outlet at Jurong Point.

She wrote a Facebook post detailing the act of kindness a man in blue and his wife offered to a man in red.

Image from Elisa Foo’s Facebook

“Uncle in blue saw uncle in red struggle to place order, he stood up, ask him what he wants. Uncle in red said: kopi gao. Uncle in blue q up for him, and his wife went to asked uncle in red, do you want to something to eat? Mee siam kuah ok? Ok?

Minutes later a tray of kopi gao and mee siam kuah delivered to his table. Uncle in red wants to give him tissue but uncle in blue say no need, and back to his seat.”

Speaking to Mothership about what she saw, Foo told us that the uncle in blue very kindly footed the bill as well.

She also noted that the uncle in red had difficulties speaking, which made the act all the nicer.

Foo also delved a little into why she chose to share this act of kindness.

“I just hope that during this difficult time, everyone can be more kind to each other and hope we can go through this nightmare and be stronger than ever”

Here is her full Facebook post.

Image from Foo’s Facebook

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

