Joseph Schooling on Tokyo Olympics being postponed: ‘I believe this is the right move’

The Tokyo Olympics will be postponed.

On Mar. 24, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had proposed a one-year postponement of the Games to the IOC leadership, and they have agreed.

Joseph Schooling’s response

In response to this announcement, Joseph Schooling told Mothership that he is “pleased” that they have come to a decision.

Acknowledging that it is a tough call, he said that it is not “unexpected”.

He also believes that this is the right move so as to not endanger the health and well-being of athletes and the public.

Schooling also said that as athletes, they need to “focus on being prepared” and giving themselves the “best possible chance of success at the largest sporting event in the world.”

He added that the decision provides them clarity to work out the best plan around the new dates.

“My heart goes out to the working committee of the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020, the Singapore National Olympic Council and all affected athletes around the world,” Schooling said.

SNOC will “regroup” with affected National Sports Associations

The Singapore National Olympic Council said that this decision to postpone the Olympics was “made under difficult circumstances”.

In response to Mothership’s queries, they said they will regroup with the affected National Sports Associations to review any changes and updates from their respective International Federations on the qualification process and revisions to their selection policies if any.

They will also address any concerns from their athletes.

SNOC hopes that Team Singapore will be able to participate in the Olympic Games “without the risks the world is facing now”.

Top photo via Kyle Dias/Unsplash, Joseph Schooling/FB