Quick look at JJ Lin’s 17-year musical career proves he is S’pore’s ‘national treasure’

Too many iconic songs to throw back to.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 27, 11:54 pm

JJ Lin turns 39 years old today (March 27).

In light of the Covid-19 situation, Lin announced a live streaming concert along with fellow Singaporean singer Tanya Chua, as well as “godfather of Mandarin R&B” David Tao and Taiwanese host Mickey Huang.

JJ Lin to hold free livestream concert for fans at 7:30pm on birthday, Mar. 27

The one-hour concert took place at 7:30pm on March 27 and was streamed on various social media platforms.

Lin’s fans were also surprised by the appearances of popular Taiwanese band Mayday’s Ah Shin and Monster.

Screenshot via KKBox Facebook.

You can catch up on the online concert here.

National treasure

On Lin’s birthday, Taiwan-based music streaming app KKBox’s editor also listed five reasons why Lin should be hailed as an official national treasure of Singapore.

Here are some notable points that KKBox listed about Lin, which shows just how much this Singaporean has achieved over the past 17 years:

3-time Golden Melody Awardee

Lin has received three Golden Melody Awards in total, including one Best New Artist award in 2004, a year after he debuted.

He then proceeded to bag the Best Mandarin Male Singer award twice, in 2014 and 2016.

Lin has in fact been nominated several times, not only for his vocal prowess, but also for his producing and composing works over the years.

That said, does Lin really need these awards to prove his worth?

No, duh.

Mad skills in songwriting

His skills also include arranging and producing most of the songs by himself, as well as writing many equally popular songs for A-list singers such as A-Mei.

One of A-Mei’s classics and all-time karaoke favourites, “Remember”, was actually written by Lin in 2001 before his official debut in 2003.

Lin was only 18 when he composed the song, and it was later picked up by A-Mei two years later, according to KKBox.

Lin later covered the song and another popular song that he composed for Vivian Hsu called “Smiling Song” in his 2010 album “She Says”.

And in his earlier days, you probably have heard Lin’s voice more often.

Here’s a mega throwback:

Lots of collaboration

His musical talents and effective bilingualism have brought about interesting collaborations with artists beyond the Mandopop industry.

He has also collaborated with Jason Mraz:

as well as Korean indie-pop group, CN Blue’s lead vocal, Jung Yong Hwa in 2015:

Maybe that’s when he became an oppa?

SNSD’s Tiffany attends JJ Lin’s National Stadium concert to show support, fangirls out

Not forgetting to mention the collaboration with legendary Hollywood film score producer Hans Zimmer in 2018:

Uses music for good cause

On several occasions, Lin has also written songs to spread love and positivity.

Singaporeans will probably remember this song:

Most recently, Lin has also collaborated with another homegrown superstar Stefanie Sun on a song in support of medical staff in Wuhan, China:

JJ Lin & Stefanie Sun co-write moving song to cheer on those battling against Wuhan virus

For those who are interested, you can read more about other notable moments in Lin’s 17-year career as well as a two-hour curated playlist of his songs here:

Top photo via Taihe Music & JJ Lin’s Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

