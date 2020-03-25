fbpx

Back

919 Covid-19 deaths in Italy, 86,498 total number of infected surpasses China’s figures

Confirmed cases surpass the more than 81,000 infections recorded in China.

Belmont Lay | March 28, 04:08 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

Italy continues to be the hardest-hit country after it recorded 919 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, making it the worst day yet on Friday, March 27.

It was easily the highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged on Feb. 21.

The largest daily toll previously was registered on March 21, when 793 people died.

The 919 people who died over the last 24 hours compares with 712 deaths on Thursday, 683 on Wednesday, 743 on Tuesday and 602 on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 86,498 from a previous 80,539.

Italy’s total Covid-19 cases surged past that of China, where the coronavirus epidemic emerged at the end of last year.

In Italy, of those originally infected nationwide, 10,950 had fully recovered on Friday, compared to 10,361 the day before.

There were 3,732 people in intensive care against a previous 3,612.

Lombardy still badly hit

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy reported a steep rise in fatalities compared with the day before, with a total of 5,402 deaths and 37,298 cases.

On Thursday, the region saw 4,861 deaths and 34,889 cases.

Friday’s cumulative death tally included 50 fatalities that actually occurred on Thursday in the northern Piedmont region.

The numbers were delivered late.

This led to confusion with some media outlets reporting the Friday daily tally at 969, rather than 919.

Top photo via

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Why postponing the Olympics is such a nightmare for both organisers & athletes

A mess of logistics, schedules and possibly even shattered dreams.

March 28, 03:30 pm

Audio claiming postal worker with Covid-19 spat on letters 'absolutely untrue': SingPost

Not true.

March 28, 02:49 pm

101-year-old Italian man, born during Spanish Flu, recovers from Covid-19 infection

Lisi also noted that the man had actually been born, 1919, in the middle of another deadly pandemic, The Spanish Flu.

March 28, 02:05 pm

US & British govts can't deal with Covid-19 effectively as their populations don't trust them

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

March 28, 01:07 pm

Covid-19: S'poreans advised to stay home & defer non-essential trips to malls

Don't go out, unless you really need to.

March 28, 12:35 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close