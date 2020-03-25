‘If you come out, I will come in’: India police officer dons coronavirus helmet to keep residents indoors

Even as countries impose lockdown measures on their people, the issue of how to enforce these measures will invariably come up.

Fines appear to be the most tried and tested method so far.

India, however, has been a tad harsher against people who break these rules.

And this particular officer has taken things to a new level.

A police officer is wearing a specially constructed coronavirus helmet to warn people to stay inside during India's lockdown https://t.co/sWU3JsV2pn pic.twitter.com/Nl47FyVJlw — CNN (@CNN) March 30, 2020

Donning a helmet designed by local artist B. Gowtham, one Rajesh Babu has taken to the streets of Chennai, India to take action.

According to CNN, the inspector stops people in cars or motorcycles, or when he sees people not wearing face masks. He then lectures on them on the importance of social distancing and proper equipment. Rajesh also urges them to not go out for non-essential reasons.

He would say stuff like “If you come out, I will come in.”

Here’s what he looks like as he talks to them about it.

Here is Rajesh on his way to spreading some more information.

And here is the man behind the ingenious mask.

Nice.

Top photos via Getty Images