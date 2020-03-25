fbpx

Back

‘If you come out, I will come in’: India police officer dons coronavirus helmet to keep residents indoors

Not the hero we deserve.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 31, 09:36 am

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

Even as countries impose lockdown measures on their people, the issue of how to enforce these measures will invariably come up.

Fines appear to be the most tried and tested method so far.

Australia limits public gatherings to 2 individuals, enforced by fines of around S$1,400, jail & drones

India, however, has been a tad harsher against people who break these rules.

Covid-19: Police in India use rattan canes to beat people who still go out during lockdown

And this particular officer has taken things to a new level.

Donning a helmet designed by local artist B. Gowtham, one Rajesh Babu has taken to the streets of Chennai, India to take action.

According to CNN, the inspector stops people in cars or motorcycles, or when he sees people not wearing face masks. He then lectures on them on the importance of social distancing and proper equipment. Rajesh also urges them to not go out for non-essential reasons.

He would say stuff like “If you come out, I will come in.”

Here’s what he looks like as he talks to them about it.

Police inspector Rajesh Babu (L) wearing a coronavirus-themed helmet speaks to motorists during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai on March 28, 2020. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Here is Rajesh on his way to spreading some more information.

Police inspector Rajesh Babu (C) wearing coronavirus-themed helmet walks near a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai on March 28, 2020. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

And here is the man behind the ingenious mask.

Police inspector Rajesh Babu poses with his coronavirus-themed helmet at a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai on March 28, 2020. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Nice.

Top photos via Getty Images

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

ERP suspended at most locations in S'pore from Apr. 6 amid Covid-19 outbreak

LTA clarified that this move is not intended to encourage Singaporeans to drive or travel more.

March 31, 09:19 am

Covid-19: Only 6% of S'pore residents have been wearing face masks in public every day, study finds

But the researchers behind the study also suspect part of the problem is the price hike and lack of available stock.

March 31, 08:29 am

Covid-19: From 170 guests to just 9, S'pore couple gets married in condo function room

But the fate of the money they deposited with their lunch banquet venue hung in the balance.

March 31, 08:05 am

Barbra Streisand praises PM Lee on Twitter for speaking 'common sense' about Covid-19

Her tweet came after CNN's interview with PM Lee aired.

March 31, 04:59 am

Bishan otters & Marina otters gang fight & chant poem in canal that cuts through Braddell

Just like 'Avengers: Endgame'.

March 31, 03:50 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close