‘If you come out, I will come in’: India police officer dons coronavirus helmet to keep residents indoors
Not the hero we deserve.
Events
Upsurge
Even as countries impose lockdown measures on their people, the issue of how to enforce these measures will invariably come up.
Fines appear to be the most tried and tested method so far.
Australia limits public gatherings to 2 individuals, enforced by fines of around S$1,400, jail & drones
India, however, has been a tad harsher against people who break these rules.
Covid-19: Police in India use rattan canes to beat people who still go out during lockdown
And this particular officer has taken things to a new level.
A police officer is wearing a specially constructed coronavirus helmet to warn people to stay inside during India's lockdown https://t.co/sWU3JsV2pn pic.twitter.com/Nl47FyVJlw
— CNN (@CNN) March 30, 2020
Donning a helmet designed by local artist B. Gowtham, one Rajesh Babu has taken to the streets of Chennai, India to take action.
According to CNN, the inspector stops people in cars or motorcycles, or when he sees people not wearing face masks. He then lectures on them on the importance of social distancing and proper equipment. Rajesh also urges them to not go out for non-essential reasons.
He would say stuff like “If you come out, I will come in.”
Here’s what he looks like as he talks to them about it.
Here is Rajesh on his way to spreading some more information.
And here is the man behind the ingenious mask.
Nice.
Top photos via Getty Images
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.