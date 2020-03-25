Here are 19 restaurants that are offering dishes with Impossible meat for Earth Month in April 2020

Impossible Foods is launching an Earth Month campaign in April 2020, to highlight how individual food choices can reduce Singapore’s total environmental impact.

Impact made by Singaporean consumers in 2019

According to Impossible Foods, Singaporean consumers who chose the Impossible Burger over beef in 2019, made an environmental impact by saving:

Over 3.8 million square metres of land saved (from being cleared for growing livestock), which is close to 4 times the size of Gardens by the Bay

Over 48 million one litre-water bottles worth of water

Greenhouse gases produced by driving 7 million kilometres in a car

As meat production requires more land, water usage and produces more greenhouse gases, a plant-based source of protein allows consumers to reduce their impact on the earth.

Participating restaurants for Earth Month

For Earth Month in April, Impossible Foods has tied up with both old and new restaurant partners to offer a range of dishes created with their signature plant-based protein.

Most of the partners offer delivery with GrabFood, Deliveroo or Foodpanda, or have take-away options, for those who are practicing safe distancing measures.

Here are some of the dishes from the restaurants they’re working with:

1. Impossible Satay by Violet Oon (S$17)

2. Impossible Rendang Burger by Chilli Padi Nonya Restaurant (S$15.80++)

3. Fried Kway Teow with Impossible Meatballs by Empress (S$18)

4. Impossible Pho by NamNam (S$15.90)

5. Impossible Murtaburger by Springleaf Prata Place ($10.50++)

6. Impossible Nonya Ngoh Hiang by Straits Chinese (S$12.80++)

7. Impossible Sloppy Joe by Oriole Coffee + Bar (S$24)

8. Impossible Burger by P.S. Cafe (S$32)

9. Impossible Burrito by Stuff’d (S$9.80)

10. Impossible Teriyaki Pizza by Pizza Express (S$26++)

Here’s a full list of the 19 establishments that are participating in the Earth Month campaign by Impossible Foods:

Nam Nam Pizza Express PS. Cafe Three Buns Singapore ​ Chili Padi ​ Springleaf Prata Place ​ Straits Chinese Empress Extra Virgin Pizza Fatboy’s Fatpapas Loof Oriole Overeasy Prive (Tiong Bahru) Sticky Wings Stuff’d Swensen’s Violet Oon

Limited edition goodies

In addition to serving up dishes with Impossible meat, customers who order an Impossible dish from any of the Earth Month restaurant partners, will get limited-edition pins and stickers.

On Apr. 22, 2020, which is Earth Day, selected partners, including Three Buns, Nam Nam, Pizza Express and PS. Cafe, will be giving away exclusive merchandise such as Impossible tote bags, cutlery and socks.

Here’s what the exclusive merchandise looks like:

Top photos by Springleaf Prata Place and P.S. Cafe