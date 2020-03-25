fbpx

Back

S’pore migrant worker clinic loses 90% of doctors to Covid-19 restrictions, but raises S$110k in donations

This due to restrictions arising from the Covid-19 outbreak, but they're raising funds to run remote-based consultation services that can help meet demand.

Jane Zhang | March 26, 11:47 am

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

A local non-governmental organisation (NGO) serving migrant workers in Singapore says it has faced “unprecedented repercussions” and has had to turn many of its patients away in recent weeks, due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore.

This after it said measures put in place by healthcare organisations and the government have prevented many of its usual volunteer doctors from seeing patients in need of medical treatment.

Impact of Covid-19 outbreak on HealthServe

HealthServe, a nonprofit serving the migrant worker community in Singapore, normally operates three volunteer-run clinics, located at their main office in Geylang, at Jurong, and at Mandai.

At these clinics, migrant workers are able to access medical care for a nominal fee of S$8.

However, after the announcement of DORSCON Orange in early February, doctors working in public institutions were given the directive that they should not move from one healthcare institution to another in order to avoid cross-infection.

As a result, HealthServe’s volunteer doctor pool dropped from more than 120 doctors to less than 10 available to come into their clinics, according to the organisation’s website.

Healthserve
Photo courtesy of HealthServe.

HealthServe also shared on Facebook on Feb. 13 that they would also be closing two of their three clinics, keeping only the Geylang clinic open and running three times a week, sometimes at only 40 per cent operational capacity.

According to its website, despite only having one clinic running, the organisation is still unable to find enough doctors to meet the needs of migrant worker patients, and have had to turn away migrant workers at every clinic session.

The clinic has also been unable to procure supplies it requires in view of the worldwide shortage.

Many of the services that HealthServe regularly offers to migrant workers, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) have been suspended, and larger events such as mental wellness group outings and migrant community events have been cancelled.

Their counselling service has also stopped accepting new individuals seeking help.

Impact on wider migrant community

The public’s response to DORSCON Orange as well as the measures put in place in light of it have also had a heavy impact on the migrant worker community in Singapore in general, HealthServe highlighted.

For example, there has been a shortage in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and personal hygiene resources as a result of panic-buying, price hikes as well as the scale of the Covid-19 outbreak in other countries leading to reductions in supplies.

In addition, fake news spread among the migrant community caused fear and anxiety amongst workers, affecting mental wellbeing, and those from China and Bangladesh especially also faced xenophobic attitudes and reactions in the wake of the Covid-19 situation.

And finally, workers have also been affected by quarantine orders, Leave of Absences (LOAs), and and Stay-home notices (SHNs) arising from the spread of the virus.

Introduction of telehealth services

Thus, one of the initiatives that HealthServe has launched to try to innovate with the challenges brought on by Covid-19 is a telehealth service for migrant workers, the organisation explained in a Facebook post.

This telehealth service was developed in response to Covid-19, and is a “blended care model” in which HealthServe’s volunteer doctors consult with clinic patients remotely, while “skilled assistants” are physically present in the room with patients.

Medicine is dispensed in-person in the clinic, and there is always a doctor on-site to review any complex cases.

Photo courtesy of HealthServe.

The telehealth service will be funded by the Migrant Health Relief Fund, a new fund designated to support “low wage and disadvantaged migrant communities” in response to the Covid-19 situation.

Said HealthServe’s executive director Michael Cheah:

“It is our hope that by deploying a hybrid telemedicine service, we can continue to keep providing consultations to as many patients as possible and potentially reopen our 2 clinics in Mandai and Jurong after completing successful trials at our Geylang clinic.

Through the Migrant Health Relief fund, we also wish to raise support for the migrant communities in Singapore affected by the Covid-19 outbreak”.

HealthServe also shared that it hopes to use the funds to support:

  • Healthcare prevention packs for Special Pass Holders in Singapore,
  • Caring for the wellbeing of migrant workers serving quarantine orders or Leaves of Absence (LOAs),
  • Follow-up care for migrant workers who are confirmed cases of Covid-19,
  • Telecounselling services for migrant workers, as well as
  • Awareness talks and focus groups for migrant workers to answer questions and alleviate fears.

HealthServe’s goal was to raise S$100,000 from the public, and was able to hit that goal within one week of starting the fundraiser.

At the time of writing, more than S$111,617 has been donated to the fund, according to a tracker on HealthServe’s website.

You can find out more about the Migrant Health Relief Fund at HealthServe’s website here.

HealthServe’s Facebook post detailing information about the fund is here:

Read about one of HealthServe’s volunteer doctors, and head of the medical services committee, here:

S’porean doc who sees migrant workers: If we don’t look after the weakest link, we all pay the price

Top photo courtesy of HealthServe.

About Jane Zhang

Jane may look like a typical millennial, but she's really a bargain-hunting auntie at heart.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Bindi Irwin gets married at Australia Zoo with no guests except her family

An intimate affair.

March 26, 11:30 am

All govt-run columbaria to be closed on weekends & public holidays until April 26

NEA will monitor and more crowd control measures may be implemented.

March 26, 11:16 am

PAP Community Foundation convenes COI to investigate Fengshan Sparkletots Covid-19 cluster

The internal committee of inquiry will investigate the matter and take 'appropriate staff disciplinary action where warranted'.

March 26, 11:10 am

S'pore GrabFood driver records personalised message with Yiruma music at 5am to update customer

Made her day.

March 26, 11:04 am

Bad WiFi connection even in small HDB apartments, explained

There are actually quite a few things in your house that can affect your WiFi connection.

March 26, 11:03 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close