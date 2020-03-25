fbpx

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple at Waterloo Street closes from March 27 till ‘Covid-19 situation improves’

Take note.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 26, 11:52 am

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple at Waterloo Street has put up a notice to inform devotees that the temple will be closed from this Friday, March 27, 2020.

The notice wrote that the temple will close temporarily as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

The temple will reopen when “Covid-19 situation improves” according to the notice.

According to some devotees, it is likely to reopen on April 30.

Previously, the temple has added more restrictions to reduce prolonged gatherings of devotees and to manage the crowd better.

Covid-19: S’pore temple puts up barriers for safe distancing measures

Top photo by Victor Ulijn/Flickr

