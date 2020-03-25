fbpx

Back

Siblings recreate their ‘Groom My Room’ episode intro from 2009 at the same Hougang HDB flat

The room has not changed much since the makeover in 2009.

Sumita Thiagarajan | March 31, 09:19 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

Three siblings, Alvin Philemon, Nancy Eva and Wendy Maryzeline, decided to recreate the introduction of their family’s feature in an episode of Groom My Room, an old local television makeover show, which was released in 2009.

The three siblings and their parents moved from Tanzania to Singapore in 1997 and are permanent residents in Singapore.

Image courtesy of Alvin

One of the siblings, Alvin, tweeted the video and it has over 20,000 views, as of Mar. 31.

Blast into the past

Alvin told Mothership that his older sister Nancy, the main character of the episode, was 12 years old when the Groom My Room episode was filmed.

Nancy is now 23 years old.

The family got the opportunity to be featured in Groom My Room when his sister, Nancy, was convinced by her teacher in Yio Chu Kang Primary School to audition for the series.

Alvin shared that initially his sister was shy and did not want to audition for Groom My Room.

Alvin was just 10 when the episode was filmed, and is now 21-years-old.

His oldest sister, Wendy, is now 26.

Here’s the siblings’ remake of the episode that aired in 2009:

Siblings decided to remake the video after making a TikTok video

The siblings, who often make TikTok videos, decided to remake the episode after initially making a TikTok video about appearing on the show in 2009.

Currently, two of the siblings, Nancy and Wendy are working from home and Alvin is serving his National Service (NS) during the day.

As they are all home during the evening they decided the remake the introduction of the episode the family was featured in.

Room is pretty much the same

According to Alvin, the room is pretty much unchanged since the completion of the makeover by Groom My Room.

Alvin told Mothership that perhaps the only difference is how much messier it has become.

He shared that the family has been living in their HDB flat in Hougang for 17 years, since 2003.

If you watch the old episode from 2009, Nancy, who was the main feature of the show, shared that she wanted to do something related to music or acting when she grows up.

She has stayed true to their ambition and currently works at Fox Sports (Disney) as a TV Network Executive.

According to Alvin, their family hopes to attain Singaporean citizenship in the future.

You can reminisce about the past in the full episode of ‘Groom My Room’ here, it’s hosted by Kim Wakerman. Who took over hosting duties from Melody Chen.

Top photos from Alvin’s Twitter and screenshot from Mewatch

About Sumita Thiagarajan

Sumita dreams of a world where humans live in perfect harmony with animals, including rats, pigeons and cockroaches. If you’re bored, you can always ask Sumita to tell you cool facts about our native snakes, or bomb-sniffing hero rats.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Covid-19: New local cluster of 5 cases at Jurong dormitory, 12 more cases discharged

Among the new 47 cases, there is an Indian national who works as a housekeeper at Changi General Hospital.

March 31, 09:26 pm

Covid-19: Hero's bar & Dover Court International School clusters are linked

The clusters have their origins traced to an imported case from the United States.

March 31, 08:43 pm

Lawrence Wong: Rising number of unlinked local Covid-19 cases in S'pore is 'particularly worrying'

Singaporeans are urged to abide by safe distancing measures.

March 31, 08:05 pm

Covid-19: 47 new cases in S'pore, 18 of 31 local cases currently unlinked

There are 22 cases currently in the intensive care unit.

March 31, 08:03 pm

Covid-19: S'pore will consider changing travel restrictions for some Chinese cities, if China situation stabilises

Singapore will consider easing travel restrictions for Chinese cities like Beijing and Shanghai.

March 31, 08:02 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close