Siblings recreate their ‘Groom My Room’ episode intro from 2009 at the same Hougang HDB flat

Three siblings, Alvin Philemon, Nancy Eva and Wendy Maryzeline, decided to recreate the introduction of their family’s feature in an episode of Groom My Room, an old local television makeover show, which was released in 2009.

The three siblings and their parents moved from Tanzania to Singapore in 1997 and are permanent residents in Singapore.

One of the siblings, Alvin, tweeted the video and it has over 20,000 views, as of Mar. 31.

Blast into the past

Alvin told Mothership that his older sister Nancy, the main character of the episode, was 12 years old when the Groom My Room episode was filmed.

Nancy is now 23 years old.

The family got the opportunity to be featured in Groom My Room when his sister, Nancy, was convinced by her teacher in Yio Chu Kang Primary School to audition for the series.

Alvin shared that initially his sister was shy and did not want to audition for Groom My Room.

Alvin was just 10 when the episode was filmed, and is now 21-years-old.

His oldest sister, Wendy, is now 26.

Here’s the siblings’ remake of the episode that aired in 2009:

fun fact, 11 yrs ago my sister was on groom my room, so we decided to remake the intro for her episode LOL #quarantinecontent pic.twitter.com/rDqwrRextt — alvin (@alvinpwm) March 31, 2020

Siblings decided to remake the video after making a TikTok video

The siblings, who often make TikTok videos, decided to remake the episode after initially making a TikTok video about appearing on the show in 2009.

Currently, two of the siblings, Nancy and Wendy are working from home and Alvin is serving his National Service (NS) during the day.

As they are all home during the evening they decided the remake the introduction of the episode the family was featured in.

Room is pretty much the same

According to Alvin, the room is pretty much unchanged since the completion of the makeover by Groom My Room.

Alvin told Mothership that perhaps the only difference is how much messier it has become.

He shared that the family has been living in their HDB flat in Hougang for 17 years, since 2003.

If you watch the old episode from 2009, Nancy, who was the main feature of the show, shared that she wanted to do something related to music or acting when she grows up.

She has stayed true to their ambition and currently works at Fox Sports (Disney) as a TV Network Executive.

According to Alvin, their family hopes to attain Singaporean citizenship in the future.

You can reminisce about the past in the full episode of ‘Groom My Room’ here, it’s hosted by Kim Wakerman. Who took over hosting duties from Melody Chen.

Top photos from Alvin’s Twitter and screenshot from Mewatch