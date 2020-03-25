fbpx

Kind customer orders S$40 worth of bubble tea to treat GrabFood deliverymen at Tampines

So sweet.

Ashley Tan | March 30, 11:53 pm

As many in Singapore remain at home in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are some who have no choice but to continue about their lives outdoors.

These include people providing essential services, such as food deliveries. Food deliveries are likely to experience uptick in demand as Singaporeans order in and defer non-essential trips out of their homes.

Heartwarming gesture

One kind person in Singapore has decided to express his/her appreciation towards the hardworking food delivery riders.

A tweet by one GrabFood deliveryman, Amirul, shared the heartwarming incident.

The customer had ordered 10 cups of KOI bubble tea, worth S$40 in total, from the outlet at Tampines Mall.

Photo from @anak__azman / Twitter

In an attached note though, the unknown customer said that this bubble tea was not for him/herself.

Instead, the person had placed the order with the intention of treating GrabFood delivery riders to the drink.

The note asked the Amirul to pass the drinks to all other GrabFood delivery riders outside the mall, and of course, leave one for himself.

The person also urged all the riders to “stay safe”.

Photo from @anak__azman / Twitter 

Rider expressed thanks on social media

Clearly touched by the gesture, Amirul thanked the customer in his tweet.

God bless this customer’s kind soul. It really means a lot to us. Thank you so much for the drinks and a good day to you.”

His tweet has since gone viral, garnering over 3,800 retweets.

In a rather similar vein, several GrabFood riders around Rivervale Mall were treated to Each A Cup bubble tea recently by yet another kindhearted customer.

GrabFood customer orders drinks for riders around Rivervale Mall to thank them for hard work

Very nice.

Top photo from @anak__azman / Twitter

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

