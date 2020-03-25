S’pore GrabFood driver records personalised message with Yiruma music at 5am to update customer

A notification from GrabFood typically goes like this:

“Your order from (eatery name) is on the way to you. Provide your floor or unit number if applicable. (This is an auto-generated message.)”

But @nattaytoungetze on Twitter, the notification she received was anything but auto-generated.

On Mar. 24, Nat tweeted that her GrabFood rider had sent her a personalised messages to update her on the status of the delivery.

In addition to the smooth “pilot announcement” tone, he had also tastefully included some background music.

AHAHAHAHAJAJSKSKSKS this grabfood driver sent me personalised message with background music to tell me to sit back n relax while he delivers my fOOD i cackled oMFG rly made my day pic.twitter.com/hLnPF6FyiH — nat (@nattaytoungetze) March 23, 2020

“Good morning Natalie. It’s 4:35 in the morning, Tuesday. This is Arif, your GrabFood delivery rider, currently assigned [indistinct] your food delivery request. I’ve just arrived at NUS from Clementi, walking towards Starbucks to pick up your order while they are preparing it in progress. Upon picking up, I will update you on the estimated time of arrival from the merchant to your location. So Natalie, sit back and relax for now, and stay tuned. Thank you.”

When he had picked up the food, the driver recorded another message and sent that as well.

The best bit? The effort took place at 5am.

Many impressed Twitter users called for a perfect rating for the driver, in addition to tips.

Please tell me that you tipped the rider — #DrDzulforPM (@_dilaraden) March 24, 2020

sis you better rate him with 5 starts 😤 — your nurse (@fakuaman) March 24, 2020

River flows in you as the background music. Dude deserves a 10 star rating instead of 5 — Alip (@alifsofiann) March 25, 2020

