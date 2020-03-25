fbpx

FairPrice expands purchase limits: Max. 6 canned food & 5L of cooking oil per customer

Previous purchase limits on rice, eggs and poultry remain unchanged.

Ashley Tan | March 27, 12:16 pm

On Mar. 27, 7am, FairPrice have expanded their list to include an increased number of items, according to a press release.

These new purchase limits include canned food, cooking oil and frozen poultry.

The purchase limits of paper products per customer have also been reduced.

Previous purchase limits on rice, eggs and poultry remain unchanged.

Here’s a list of all current purchase limits.

  • Paper products: two packs (toilet paper, facial tissues, kitchen towels)
  • Instant noodles/ pasta: two packs
  • Rice: 10 kilograms
  • Vegetables: S$30
  • Fresh, frozen and processed poultry: S$30
  • Eggs: three packs of 10 or one tray of 30 per customer
  • Canned products: six cans (choice of meat, fish or vegetables)
  • Cooking oil: five litres

In a statement by FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng, Seah said that an increase in customer traffic and purchasing volume had been observed in the past few days.

However, this was still within a “reasonable level”.

These limits thus ensure that daily essentials remain available to the more vulnerable.

FairPrice stated that the new purchase limits are set slightly higher than a typical shopper purchases, and is sufficient to meet the needs of an average family in Singapore.

FairPrice also assured that daily essentials remain available, and there was sufficient stockpiles of food, and supply lines remain intact.

Safe distancing in supermarkets

As of Mar. 20, all supermarkets are required to adhere to safe distancing measures.

These include placing floor markers to ensure shoppers queue at least one metre away from each other.

Supermarkets are however, advised not to let their shoppers queue outside the store.

Food samples have also been removed to reduce customer contact.

Photo from Seah Kian Peng / FB

Top photo from Seah Kian Peng / FB and Joshua Lee

