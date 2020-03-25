East Coast Park goer appeals to thief who stole sea-loving man’s wallet & phone to return sentimental photos

A East Coast Park goer has put up an appeal on Facebook calling on the person who stole the wallet and phone of a genial sea-loving man to at least return his photos that hold sentimental value.

The March 29 post showed photos of the man whose belongings were taken one day.

The post explained that the victim is a familiar sight at East Coast Park as he will head to the sea before dawn for swims, and chit chat with anyone who would stop by to speak with him.

He would leave his belongings behind on his bicycle on shore when he swims.

The recent theft saw the man lose his wallet consisting of S$40 to S$50, his identification card, as well as an Oppo mobile phone that contained sentimental photos of his trip to Chiang Mai and Chaing Rai, Thailand.

The post put up on behalf of the victim asked for the thief to at least return the photos in a thumb drive.

The post said the man will probably never go for another trip again.

A return address was also provided for the return of the photos.

The post also said: “Karma will deal with you for sure. She may just be a bit kinder if you returned the photos to him.”