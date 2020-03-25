fbpx

Back

Daughter of 3rd Covid-19 S’pore patient who died urges S’poreans to be socially responsible

How her father contracted the virus is still a mystery to the family.

Melanie Lim | March 29, 05:49 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

On Mar. 29, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the third Covid-19 death in Singapore.

The 70-year-old Singaporean man, Chung Ah Lay, who is case 109, had passed away after 27 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Daughter posts thank you note and tribute to father on Facebook

A few hours after his passing was announced, the man’s daughter Ashley Chung took to Facebook to post a tribute to her father.

She wrote that her dad had “put on a good and ferocious fight” against the coronavirus and that he “led a good life”.

She also added that he will always be their “benevolent father, who has always loved and protected his family with his very best.”

Apart from the dedication to her father, Chung also extended her family’s “heartfelt thanks” to Singaporeans, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who had sent his condolences to them.

Additionally, Chung thanked the medical team in Singapore General Hospital for “tirelessly looking after” her father.

How Case 109 contracted virus still a mystery

According to MOH information, the late Chung did not have travel history to affected countries and regions, and was not linked to any clusters or previous cases.

How he contracted the virus is “still a mystery” to the Chung family.

Chung then ended her note off by reminding Singaporeans to be socially responsible as “another loss due to socially irresponsible behaviour can be avoided”.

Top image via Ashley Chung on Facebook

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

East Coast Park goer appeals to thief who stole sea-loving man's wallet & phone to return sentimental photos

Someone stole from a man who regularly goes for swims at East Coast Park before dawn.

March 29, 05:27 pm

People not wearing masks in US & Europe a 'big mistake': Chinese CDC director

Masks help to prevent droplets spreading from people who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic, he said.

March 29, 04:50 pm

Jay Chou & JJ Lin flaunt magic skills & bromance in Netflix episode filmed in Sim Lim Square

The episode was released on Mar. 28.

March 29, 03:58 pm

S'porean actor Andie Chen lets his children skip school to combat Covid-19 pandemic

Chen also urged other parents to let their children do so, if possible.

March 29, 03:51 pm

S'porean Covid-19 patient, 70, who passed away had no travel history to affected countries & regions

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has expressed his condolences.

March 29, 02:43 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close