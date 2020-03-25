Daughter of 3rd Covid-19 S’pore patient who died urges S’poreans to be socially responsible

On Mar. 29, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the third Covid-19 death in Singapore.

The 70-year-old Singaporean man, Chung Ah Lay, who is case 109, had passed away after 27 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Daughter posts thank you note and tribute to father on Facebook

A few hours after his passing was announced, the man’s daughter Ashley Chung took to Facebook to post a tribute to her father.

She wrote that her dad had “put on a good and ferocious fight” against the coronavirus and that he “led a good life”.

She also added that he will always be their “benevolent father, who has always loved and protected his family with his very best.”

Apart from the dedication to her father, Chung also extended her family’s “heartfelt thanks” to Singaporeans, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who had sent his condolences to them.

Additionally, Chung thanked the medical team in Singapore General Hospital for “tirelessly looking after” her father.

How Case 109 contracted virus still a mystery

According to MOH information, the late Chung did not have travel history to affected countries and regions, and was not linked to any clusters or previous cases.

How he contracted the virus is “still a mystery” to the Chung family.

Chung then ended her note off by reminding Singaporeans to be socially responsible as “another loss due to socially irresponsible behaviour can be avoided”.

Top image via Ashley Chung on Facebook