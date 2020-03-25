fbpx

Covid-19: 52 new cases in S’pore, 14 are local unlinked

Covid-19 update for Mar. 26, 2020.

Mandy How | March 26, 08:57 pm

The Ministry of Health has announced 52 new cases of the Covid-19 infection on Mar. 26, 2020.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 683.

Of the 52 cases, 28 are imported and 24 are local cases.

The 28 imported cases had travel history to Europe, North America, Middle East, ASEAN and other parts of Asia. All except two were returning residents and long-term pass holders.

10 cases are linked to clusters or previous cases.

14 cases are currently unlinked, and contact tracing is ongoing.

Here are the case details:

12 cases discharged

Twelve more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospital (Cases 139, 157, 192, 197, 223, 232, 237, 243, 278, 353, 377 and 504).

In all, 172 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Of the 404 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving.

18 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

87 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 have been transferred to Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC for isolation and care.

Two have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

