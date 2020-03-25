Third Covid-19 patient dies in S’pore: 70-year-old man dies from complications after 27 days in ICU

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed a third death due to Covid-19 in Singapore on Mar. 29.

The man passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on Mar. 29 at 12:12pm.

Died of complications due to Covid-19

According to a MOH press release, the deceased was a 70-year-old male Singapore citizen with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He was admitted to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Feb. 29, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Mar. 2.

He had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) since then, and subsequently developed serious complications.

He had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

He passed away from the complications after 27 days in the ICU on Mar. 29 at 12:12pm.

