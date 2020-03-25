Covid-19: Thais observe social distancing using big brain energy to live life as normally as possible

As the coronavirus spreads from individual to individual via saliva and bodily fluids, constantly keeping a safe distance of at least 1 metre apart from the next warm body might actually save you a trip to the hospital and 14 days in isolation under quarantine.

This is called “social distancing”.

But life still has to go on, right?

And we can all count on the Thais to do just that.

Instead of keeling over and calling it a day, they have shown their steadfastness in fighting Covid-19 while living their lives as they would have without the virus.

Here are 10 photos from Thailand that show how the locals there deal.

Don’t just defeat the virus, make it marketable and earn some dough back:

Maintain good form while at it too:

Use your cunning to narrow the distance:

Develop a stronger back:

Bow like you really mean it when giving alms:

Touch it with a pole:

Engineer a solution using the pulley method:

Unplug the mask:

Absorb the mositure:

Keep a safe distance:

