fbpx

Back

Clash at Hubei border after Jiangxi police sets up blockade to prevent people from entering

The two counties have since said the checkpoints would be removed.

Kayla Wong | March 28, 08:11 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

Several people clashed at the Hubei border with Jiangxi province after the latter set up a checkpoint to prevent Hubei residents from entering.

The clashes started on Friday morning, March 27, and lasted till about 5pm in the evening.

According to Global Times, the incident happened on a bridge over the Yangtze River that connects Jiujiang city in Jiangxi and Huangmei county in Hubei.

Conflict started when Hubei residents not allowed to enter Jiangxi

The conflict had reportedly started when Jiangxi province set up a blockade at the bridge, and policemen from both sides disagreed on how to verify if people were allowed to enter Jiangxi, according to Duowei News.

Videos captured of the incident show angry crowds of people marching to the Hubei border with Jiangxi while chanting “Hubei, keep fighting.”

As the argument intensified, tensions boiled over, and a man was even seen using a police riot shield to hit the police.

GIF adapted via Weibo

Some climbed on top of police vehicles, damaging them.

Image via Weibo
Image via Weibo
Image via Weibo

A police car was even overturned by the angry crowd.

Image via Weibo

Video clips spread on WeChat appear to show about 10 people dressed in police uniform crossing over to Huangmei and beating up the traffic police in the latter county, sparking anger.

Hubei resident had also demanded an apology from the police at Jiujiang station.

Image via Weibo

Communist Party chief of Huangmei urged calm

As the chaos persisted, Ma Yanzhou, Huangmei’s Communist Party chief, spoke to the crowd using a loud hailer, urging them to calm down and disperse from the scene.

Screengrab via Global Times/Weibo

The clip was posted by the Huanggang city government that oversees Huangmei.

According to a joint statement issued by Jiujiang city and Huanggang city under Huangmei county, any checkpoint at the border would be removed, and that no special documentation is required to cross.

Exodus from Hubei

After the two-month lockdown in Hubei was lifted on Wednesday, March 25, many had rushed to get out of the cities where they were at, after having their movement restricted to curb the spread of the virus.

Most of them were migrant workers rushing to get home or to their workplace.

The city of Wuhan — once the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak — was included as well.

According to The Beijing News, after the lockdown was lifted, many Huangmei residents had to go to the train station in Jiujiang in order to travel to their workplace as there was no train station in their county.

People’s Daily, the official paper of the Chinese Communist Party, had called out the conflict, saying that regardless of the reason, the clashes should not have happened as the two counties are deeply connected since “ancient times”.

The commentary urged people not to believe rumours, and to wait for authorities to finish conducting their investigation.

It also urged residents from both sides not to allow the “unfortunate” conflict to cause further friction between them.

People still discriminating against Hubei residents

While health professionals fighting the virus in Hubei have been lauded as heroes nationwide, Hubei residents still face discrimination from other Chinese who fear the former might carry the pathogen with them to other places.

New infections have dropped to zero in China, which now fears a second wave of infections from Chinese returning from overseas.

In an effort to stem infections through imported cases, China has banned most foreigners from entering the country, starting from midnight on Friday, March 27.

Chinese heading back to China as they feel safer back home amid climbing Covid-19 cases in the west

Local government in Guangdong, China gives in after 4 days of protests over crematorium plan

Top image adapted via Weibo

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Related diners can sit at same table in restaurants, hawker centres: Enterprise SG

They still have to ensure that they are not in a group of more than 10 persons, however.

March 28, 07:35 pm

PCF Sparkletots Fengshan cluster: How 1 Covid-19 case turned into 25 cases in 5 days

Mothership Explains: We trace the events that took place over a week at the centre, & have some questions for the PCF's internal COI.

March 28, 06:42 pm

81-year-old couple gets married at Alexandra Hospital, overcomes stroke & Covid-19 restrictions

Tom Iljas noticed that his partner's health was deteriorating, and he wanted to stay by her side to take care of her.

March 28, 06:17 pm

Bear bile used in one of recommended Covid-19 treatments in China

Illegal traders have been sharing the recommendations on their social media sites.

March 28, 05:50 pm

Nas Daily calls recovered Covid-19 patients from Grace Assembly of God 'a source of hope'

He spoke to 17 patients who had fully recovered.

March 28, 05:11 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close