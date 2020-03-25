Covid-19: China bans foreigners from entering country, including residence permit holders
China has been experiencing a surge in imported cases.
China’s Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 26 announcing it would temporarily suspend the entry of foreign nationals in light of Covid-19 developments around the world.
China bans entry of almost all foreigners
This applies even to those holding valid visas or residence permits.
The ban will be effective from March 28, 12am.
Apart from those with diplomatic, service, courtesy, or C visas, all other foreign nationals holding any type of visa or residence permit will be denied entry
“Foreign nationals coming to China for necessary economic, trade, scientific or technological activities or out of emergency humanitarian needs may apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
Surge in imported cases
The decision was made after a surge in imported cases entering mainland China.
Most newly reported cases of Covid-19 in China were imported, with few locally-transmitted infections.
A total of 55 new cases were reported in mainland China as of March 26, with 54 of them imported, and only one locally-transmitted cases, reported Chinese state media Global Times.
