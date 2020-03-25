fbpx

Case 741 a nurse at Sengkang General Hospital, went to work prior to hospitalisation

She is one of the 71 unlinked locally transmitted cases.

Jane Zhang | March 29, 08:38 pm

Case 741, who was one of the 70 new cases of Covid-19 announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Mar. 28, was a nurse at Sengkang General Hospital.

Went to work at hospital prior to hospitalisation

She is a 42-year-old permanent resident with no travel history to affected countries or regions.

She has not been linked to any other cases, but contact tracing is ongoing.

According to an MOH news release on Mar. 29, prior to being admitted to the hospital, she had gone to work.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar. 24, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on the afternoon of Mar. 27.

Contact tracing underway

There are currently 71 locally transmitted cases for which contact tracing is still underway to establish any links to previous cases, or travel history to affected countries or regions.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases is ongoing. Once identified, MOH will closely monitor all close contacts.

As of 12pm on Mar. 29, MOH has identified 11,779 close contacts who have been quarantined.

Of these, 4,178 are currently quarantined, and 7,601 have completed their quarantine.

Top photo via Google Maps / Sengkang General Hospital.

