Parents not allowed to accompany NS enlistees to Pulau Tekong, safe distancing measures applied

A significant milestone for Singaporean families who have children enlisting for National Service (NS) will be done a little differently in the coming days.

Colonel Pang Lead Shuan, commander of the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC), announced in a video posted on Facebook on March 30 that parents will not be allowed to send their sons and daughters off at Pulau Tekong due to safe distancing measures.

Instead, enlistees are to report Selarang Camp on the day of their enlistment.

The announcement comes amidst measures put in place in an effort to safeguard against the spread of Covid-19.

These include administering enlistees in smaller groups and enhanced hygiene and cleanliness throughout the schools.

Pang also said that safe distancing would be ensured throughout the process, including:

On the ferry.

In the auditorium.

Drawing equipment.

During mealtimes.

“Our commanders will be looking out for our soldiers to ensure their well-being,” he said.

Basic training with safe distancing

The BMTC commander added that basic military training will be conducted with the same considerations.

“As the situation evolves we will progressively review our measures and make necessary adjustments in alignment with the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.”

The Central Manpower Base’s website indicated Basic Military Training enlistments to be taking place from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3 this week, before continuing on Apr. 14 and 15.

Parents who are dropping enlistees off at Selarang Camp will not be allowed beyond the designated drop off points.

“We recognise that these adjustments may cause inconveniences and even dilute the NS experience,” said Pang. “However, they are critical in our efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 virus.”

Measures already in place

According to The Straits Times, the Singapore Armed Forces implemented Covid-19 safeguard measures for its servicemen last month.

The measures included temperature taking and the staggering of mealtimes.

Non-essential social activities, such as cohesion events, have also been deferred.

Top image from Basic Military Training Centre’s Facebook page