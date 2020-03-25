fbpx

Australia limits public gatherings to 2 individuals, enforced by fines of around S$1,400, jail & drones

State premiers pleaded with Australians to stay at home.

Andrew Koay | March 30, 05:21 pm

With confirmed cases in the country exceeding 4,000 patients, Australia has put in place stricter social distancing measures, with hefty penalties to boot.

On Mar. 29, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a new social crackdown measure, limiting gatherings to a maximum of two people, excluding members of the same household.

“In all cases, this is the strong advice of all states and territories,” said Morrison.

“That unless it’s your household — your family or those who are living at your residence — being with only one other person as a gathering outside is what is required.”

The new measures allow for individuals to leave the house to buy groceries, receiving medical care, and exercise.

Individuals may also travel for work or education.

In addition, Morrison said that public playgrounds, outdoor gyms, and skate parks would be closed on Mar. 30.

Previously, gatherings had been restricted to fewer than 10 people.

States enforcing with hefty fines

Morrison’s announcement led to more press conferences by state premiers the next morning (Mar. 30) which addressed how each state would be enforcing the new measures.

According to The Age, Daniel Andrews, the Premier of Victoria — the state which houses the city of Melbourne — said adhering to stricter social distancing was “critically important”.

Andrews told residents of his state that police would not hesitate to take action against those found to be breaking the measures, which he said would result in an “on-the-spot fine of more than A$1,600 (S$1402.28)”.

“Unless you want to be burying an elderly relative or your best mate, or your parents … do the right thing. It is very, very simple,” he said. “Stay at home.”

In neighbouring state New South Wales (NSW), The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Premier Gladys Berejiklian had given power to police to enforce the two-person rule by issuing A$1,000 (S$873.95) on-the-spot fines.

They also have the option of arresting and charging people with an offence that carries a six-month jail term.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters that he had asked the Premier for the power to issue the fines, “so we could deal with these matters quickly.”

“We want to make sure people understand the arrangements,” said Berejiklian. “This isn’t about fining people. This is just about encouraging people to do the right thing.”

The state of Queensland splits the middle in terms of fines, with the Brisbane Times reporting that those disobedient to the rules faced a A$1,300 (S$1136.14) fine.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new rules would be in place for at least one month.

Drones used by police

Western Australia, which includes the city of Perth, has gone a step further than the rest with WA Today reporting that police will be deploying drones to enforce social distancing.

Dones will reportedly sound warnings to those gathered in groups more than two; with an on-the-spot fine of A$1,000 to expected to be introduced later this week.

Premier Mark McGowan has also introduced a hard closure of the states’ borders.

Related story:

Australia reports 1st Covid-19 death

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

