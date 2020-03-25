Audio claiming postal worker with Covid-19 spat on letters ‘absolutely untrue’: SingPost

There has been an audio clip making the rounds recently, mainly over Whatsapp,

In the audio clip, a man can be heard warning about infected posts coming through letterboxes.

In the clip, the man states that a postal worker who had tested positive for Covid-19 had been spitting on letters.

The clip, like many such clips, is quite vague on both technical, and geographical, information.

Despite the vague info, or perhaps because of it, the audio has been making its rounds in Singapore.

Perhaps a trigger for the sharing could have been due to three confirmed cases of Covid-19 at a SingPost Centre at Eunos.

However SingPost has stated that none of the cases are postmen. As a precautionary measure, SingPost also suspended all packet processing operations at SingPost Centre on March 26 and 27 for thorough cleaning and disinfection, as well as facilitate further contact tracing by the relevant authorities.

Despite the assurances, rumours persist.

Absolutely untrue

Responding to queries from Mothership about the circulating, SingPost Spokesperson Robin Goh assured Singaporeans that the claims in the clip are patently untrue in the case of Singapore.

Not only is this untrue for the situation in Singapore, Malaysia’s Ministry of Health had come out to debunk the recording as well.

Goh emphasised that all SingPost postal workers have strict processes they adhere to, so as to “ensure well-being and that of the community, especially during the current Covid-19 global pandemic”.

Goh also expressed SingPost’s gratitude for the outpouring of support from Singaporeans, as well as hoping that Singaporeans “stand united against falsehoods that spread unnecessary panic”.

Here is their full statement:

“SingPost is aware of an audio clip circulating from Malaysia, warning members of public to set aside mail for at least a day before handling them. In the clip, the man claimed of seeing a report on a postal worker who tested positive for Covid-19 spitting on letters. THIS IS ABSOLUTELY UNTRUE IN SINGAPORE. This clip is currently making its rounds globally, including Singapore, and has the potential to instil panic and mistrust against national postal services, who play a vital role in a country’s essential mail delivery service. The clip has been debunked as fake by Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia) and Prime Minister’s Office (Jabatan Perdana Menteri Malaysia), as well as the said doctor himself, who had stated formally that he did not record the clip. SingPost has strict processes that all postal workers adhere to, to ensure their well-being and that of the community, especially during the current Covid-19 global pandemic. These range from a strict temperature and health declaration regime, segregation by teams, to social distancing and round-the-clock equipment wipe-downs. All mail processing staff members don on gloves, earphones and masks during their shifts. Our teams are also monitored via CCTV cameras across our operation floors, to ensure their safety and compliance with our measures. Along with all global postal organisations, we emphasise there is no evidence for mail and postal items presenting a risk to the public at this time. For 162 years now, SingPost has been serving Singapore with pride and commitment as the Nation’s postal agency, in good times, and bad. In times of difficulty as with today’s Covid-19 pandemic, we stand united with the rest of Singapore, and remain fully committed in our delivery services for the Nation. We are grateful to Singaporeans from all walks of life for the outpouring of support as we go through this difficult period, and certainly appreciate that we stand united against falsehoods that spread unnecessary panic.”

