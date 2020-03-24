‘Asterix & Obelix’ co-creator Albert Uderzo dies at 92

One of the creators of the much-loved ‘Asterix and Obelix’ comic series has passed away.

Albert Uderzo, who co-created the French comic series with René Goscinny, passed away at the age of 92 from a heart attack.

His son-in-law told AFP that his father’s death was unrelated to the current Covid-19 outbreak.

Décès d'Albert Uderzo, le dessinateur d'Astérix, à l'âge de 92 ans (famille) #AFP pic.twitter.com/rBWZ8U96TQ — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) March 24, 2020

Together, the famed duo wrote 34 volumes of the Gaulish village’s adventures.

When Goscinny passed away in 1977, Uderzo continued the series alone. Publishing eight more volumes before handing over the reigns to Jean-Yves Ferri and Didier Conrad.

Image from Getty and Asterix Fandom