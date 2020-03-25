S’porean actor Andie Chen lets his children skip school to combat Covid-19 pandemic
Chen also urged other parents to let their children do so, if possible.
Singaporean actor Andie Chen has decided to let his children skip school to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and to “lessen the load of (their) school”.
Urged others to let their children skip school as well
The 35-year-old revealed this in an Instagram post on Mar. 29, where he also urged others who are able to let their children skip school, to do so.
We have chosen to let our kids skip school to combat this pandemic and to lessen the load of our school. I understand that not everyone will be able to do so but if you can, I recommend it.⠀ -⠀ Staying home doesn't mean not doing anything, we bring them for swims and walks outdoors. When indoor we do stories, workbooks and board games. – Stay home and stay safe guys ❤️ -⠀ #SGunited @kandiefamily
Chen, who is married to Taiwanese actress Katie Pang, added that staying home does not mean that his children do not do anything.
According to him, his wife and him “bring them for swims and walks outdoors”.
When they are indoors, his children “do stories, workbooks and board games”.
Chen then ended his post by asking his followers to “stay home and stay safe”.
Home-based learning once every week for Primary, Secondary and Junior College students
On Mar. 27, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong revealed in an interview with Singapore media that the Ministry of Education had found that long-term absenteeism rates in schools have already crept up during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He advised against closing of schools to deal with the pandemic.
On the same day, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung announced the “blended learning model” initiative, where students will have one day of Home-Based Learning (HBL) every week starting from Apr. 2020.
Here’s the schedule:
- Primary schools – Wednesday
- Secondary schools – Thursday
- Junior college / Centralised institute – Friday
After receiving queries from many concerned parents, Ong also explained why schools in Singapore will not close, citing disruption to students, their parents, and the fact that the virus does not seem to affect young children as much as adults.
Education Minister Ong Ye Kung explains why schools are not closed in 675-word Facebook post
Top image via andiechen on Instagram
