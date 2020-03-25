101-year-old Italian man, born during Spanish Flu, recovers from Covid-19 infection

Amidst the devastation that Covid-19 has wrecked on Italy, a sliver of hope emerged when a 101-year-old man fully recovered from the coronavirus.

Italian media reported that a 101-year-old man in Rimini, Italy had been hospitalised last Thursday for Covid-19.

However after a relatively short time in the hospital, the man, who is known as Mr P, made a full recovery.

This was hailed by the city’s mayor, Gloria Lisi, as a ‘truly extraordinary’ recovery, and one that has given some hope to a country desperately in need of it.

Lisi also noted that the man had actually been born, 1919, in the middle of another deadly pandemic, The Spanish Flu.

That particular influenza killed around 50 million people. It lasted from 1918 to 1920.

Italy just announced over 900 deaths in one day, bringing the tally to over 9,000 deaths, with nearly 90,000 confirmed cases.

Photo by Simona Granati – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images