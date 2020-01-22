fbpx

Chinese pulmonologist, 84, who discovered SARS virus in 2003, heading to Wuhan to fight new virus

He has been hailed for his dedication.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 22, 12:24 pm

Zhong Nanshan, 84, is a Chinese pulmonologist who played a huge role in discovering the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus in 2003 and managed the SARS outbreak in Guangdong province back then.

While many in China are taking high speed rail back home for Chinese New Year holiday, Zhong was caught travelling on the high-speed rail to Wuhan, ground zero of a new infectious coronavirus that has caused a pneumonia outbreak currently spreading worldwide.

zhong nanshan wuhan
Photo by Guangzhou Daily

In the latest update, nine deaths and 440 infected cases have been confirmed by the Chinese authorities.

Heads to Wuhan frontline to fight new SARS-linked virus

According to Guangzhou Daily, the flight tickets were sold out that day, but Zhong managed to get onto a high-speed train to Wuhan at around 5pm on Jan. 18.

It was reported that Zhong took out a scientific document once he settled down in his seat.

The two photos circulated on Weibo showed Zhong taking a short break on the move and how he rushed to a hospital in Wuhan to understand the patients’ conditions after a meeting.

Many online commenters hailed Zhong as a hero and expressed their respect for his dedication.

wuhan zhong nanshan
Photo by Guangzhou Daily.

Confirmed new virus is contagious

Zhong who now heads an expert panel under China’s national health commission also confirmed on Jan. 21 that the new virus is contagious as medical staff have been infected by one carrier.

Zhong also raised his concern about the possibility of a “super spreader” as a patient in Wuhan has infected 14 medical workers.

What’s more worrying is that the incident did not happen at a  hospital for contagious diseases, but in another hospital’s department of neurology.

There is currently no effective remedy against this new virus.

Speaking to Phoenix Television, Zhong added that the authorities have taken all the preventive measures they could and he has no idea how this new virus will develop and how fast the disease will spread.

Top photo collage by Guangzhou Daily

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

