Drunk Yishun man allegedly carried knife & frightened residents, arrested by police

He was seen quarrelling with a lion dance troupe member.

Julia Yeo | January 19, 12:18 pm

A tattooed man was seen carrying a knife during a neighbourhood festive celebration in Yishun, behaving recklessly and frightening residents.

He was later arrested by the police.

Quarrelled with lion dance troupe member, returned with knife

According to Shin Min Daily News, at around 8pm on Friday (Jan. 17, 2020), a man was seen behaving recklessly with a knife at Yishun Avenue 11, outside a coffee shop at Blk 417.

An annual Gambas Pongal festive light-up and getai was being held in the area at the time, thus several residents were gathered there.

The man, who looked roughly 40 years old, was wearing a black top and shorts, and was seen arguing with a lion dance troupe member at around 6pm, according to a store owner interviewed by the Chinese daily.

The store owner added that the two were arguing for a while, before parting ways. However, less than two hours later, the man was back, and was carrying a knife.

The store owner suggested that the man could be back for revenge against the lion dance troupe member. But the man was unable to find the troupe member, and began to cause a ruckus among the residents instead.

Apprehended by police

The police received a call for help at around 7:55pm, and arrived shortly after, surrounding the armed man.

According to a video recorded by a witness, the man showed no resistance.

He eventually surrendered the knife as the police instructed and was arrested subsequently.

The store owner said that the man who was causing the ruckus looked unfamiliar, but had been drinking at the coffee shop since around 3pm, and suggested that the man could’ve behaved recklessly in a drunken stupor.

The getai host, Wang Lei, said that it was the first time he had seen someone carrying a knife and disrupting a getai, adding that there were many young children and the elderly in the audience, and was worried for their safety.

Wang also told the Chinese daily that the VIPs invited for the getai event included education minister Ong Ye Kung.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

