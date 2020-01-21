China says Wuhan pneumonia virus mutating, originated from market that kept illegal wildlife

The Wuhan pneumonia virus has resulted in nine deaths as of Jan. 22, 2020.

Advertisement

In addition, there are now over 400 confirmed cases in China, compared to 200 just a day ago.

Virus is adapting and mutating

In a media briefing called by China’s National Health Commission on Wednesday, Jan. 22, Chinese officials revealed that the virus is now adapting and mutating, Reuters reported.

But China remains confident in tackling the disease, explaining that the recent spike in reported cases is due to a better understanding of the virus.

Originated from a seafood market in Wuhan

According to Reuters, director-general of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, said that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, which had been illegally selling wildlife.

CNA reported that the disease might have been spread from an animal to a human, but Chinese officials has yet to confirm the exact source of the virus or how the transmission occurred.

National Health Commission vice minister, Li Bin, said via CNA: “We will step up research efforts to identify the source and transmission of the disease.”

Since the virus came from a seafood market, wet markets in Shanghai will be closed till April 30, 2020.

Advertisement

China rebuts false accusations

Chinese authorities also refuted a study done by London’s Imperial College, which claimed that the number of people showing symptoms of the virus is actually about 1,700.

China said that the estimation is only a model and is not in line with the reality on the ground.

When they were asked if there was a cover-up, Chinese authorities stressed the importance of disclosing all information to the public.

The question was raised because in 2003, the Chinese government was accused of withholding information on the SARS outbreak.

Measures taken to prevent spread of the virus

Chinese authorities admitted the fact that medical personnel were infected showed loopholes in the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

They added that stricter measures will be in place from now on.

One of the measures include urging members of the public not to travel to Wuhan unless absolutely necessary.

The Chinese government is also communicating with countries with infected cases such as Thailand, South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Advertisement

Top photos via Wikipedia & 吴铭/Weibo.