3rd Wuhan pneumonia death confirmed in China as virus spreads to Beijing & Shenzhen

Chinese health authorities also reported a spike in the number of infected cases.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 20, 12:41 pm

China has reported that a new coronavirus originating from Wuhan’s Huanan seafood market has caused a third death and infected almost 200 people thus far.

A surge in cases & third death in China

On Jan. 20, China reported 139 new cases of pneumonia over the weekend, adding on to 62 known cases.

Two cases were reported by Beijing’s Daxing health commission while another case was confirmed in Shenzhen by the southern Guangdong province’s health commission.

In addition, a third death has been confirmed by the authorities as well.

Despite the surge in the number of reported cases, China’s National Health Commission assured in a statement on Jan. 19 that the pneumonia outbreak is still “controllable”, Reuters reported.

The source of the virus, however, remains unidentified.

Stepping up precautions

There is a growing concern that the spread of this possibly SARS-related virus might be much wider than what has been reported.

According to a study by researchers from London’s Imperial College, the number of infected cases is estimated to be at least 1,700. The estimation was based on the number of external cases reported in Thailand and Japan, taking into account the international travel data.

In view of the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday, China has increased its precautionary measures against the spread of the new virus, Reuters added.

Many of the 1.4 billion people in China will be travelling domestically and abroad during the seven-day holiday.

China’s national health commission urged all departments to work together to monitor the situation and implement preventive and control measures.

Top photo from AFP.

