52-year-old S’pore resident suspected of Wuhan pneumonia, admitted for further assessment

As of 10am on Jan. 18, the Ministry of Health (MOH) was notified of a suspected Wuhan pneumonia case in a 52-year-old Singapore resident.

Did not go to wholesale market

The male patient had previously visited Wuhan, China, where what is likely a new coronavirus strain has emerged.

The outbreak has caused alarm due to its link with SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed 349 people in mainland China and another 299 in Hong Kong from 2002-2003, AFP reports.

The Singapore resident has been admitted for further assessment and treatment, and is currently in stable condition.

However, he has been isolated as a precautionary measure.

MOH noted that the patient has not visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market that is believed to be the epicentre of the virus.

Update on two suspect cases reported on Jan. 17

On Jan. 17, MOH announced that a 64-year-old male Chinese national and a 61-year-old female Singapore resident were admitted for assessment and treatment after they contacted pneumonia.

Although the pair has travel history to Wuhan, they did not visit the seafood wholesale market as well.

Investigations and test results have revealed that both cases are not linked to the mystery Coronavirus pneumonia cluster.

MOH warned that Singapore is likely to see more suspect cases, and urged the public to remain vigilant and adopt good personal hygiene practices.

Travellers to Wuhan should also seek prompt medical attention if they feel unwell.

Started in early Jan

The first suspect case in Singapore was a three-year-old girl on Jan. 4.

It was subsequently confirmed that her case was not related to the viral outbreak in Wuhan.

As of Jan. 17, two have succumbed to the Wuhan pneumonia virus in China.

Top images via Wikipedia.