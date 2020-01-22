fbpx

11 million people prevented from leaving as Wuhan shuts down public transport, outbound flights

It is not clear when the ban will be lifted.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 23, 09:07 am

Chinese state media are reporting that Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, is planning to shut down all public transport.

This includes buses, subways, ferries, and long-distance buses.

Outbound planes and trains will also be halted temporarily.

These measures are expected to be implemented on Jan. 23, 2020 at 10am.

The announcement by the authorities also urged residents to stay in the city, barring special circumstances.

News of the public transport shutdown comes in the wake of the World Health Organisation’s emergency committee’s announcement that they needed more information about the spread of the new virus.

WHO has decided to not yet declare “a global emergency” over the new virus.

Previously, a global emergency was declared for swine flu, Zika, and Ebola.

The effective shutdown of Wuhan is a significant measure considering their status as one of the more important transport links.

According to South China Morning Post, it is just a few hours by train, as well as being a top 10 economy in China.

The announcement has been accompanied with videos circulating online of what appears to be police cars barricading the roads off, however, it is not confirmed if this is due to the ban.

Composite top photo includes image from Reuters

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

