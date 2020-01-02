fbpx

Woman at Sengkang keeps hula hoop spinning while jogging wows Internet

High level.

Ashley Tan | January 2, 01:17 pm

Sometimes, one might spot some rather peculiar goings-on in their neighbourhood.

One man spotted a rather impressive sight at Sengkang, which he proceeded to capture on video and share to Facebook.

The video, shared on Jan. 1, 2020, and has since garnered over 60,000 views and 2,300 shares.

Woman spinning hula-hoop while jogging

In the video, a woman can be seen jogging down the pavement near Rivervale Drive.

A closer look shows that she’s jogging while spinning a hula hoop around her hips effortlessly.

Like this:

Wow.

The woman managed to sustain the spinning hula loop while crossing a zebra crossing.

A kid nearby even did a double-take as the woman jogged past, and subsequently couldn’t take his eyes off.

The man behind the camera was clearly impressed at the sight with comments such as “Wa”, “Fantastic leh” and “This is amazing”.

Here’s the full video:

Netizens impressed

Many Facebook users were surprised at how well the woman is able to keep the hula hoop spinning, stating that they weren’t even able to do it while standing.

One even praised the woman for being an inspiration at keeping fit with such an activity, calling her “SuperHoopRunner”.

This is apparently not the first instance as residents have seen her jogging with a hula hoop in the area before.

Others pointed out the potential benefits of jogging in such a way.

He might be right.

Top photo from Richie Ling / FB

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

