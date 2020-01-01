fbpx

Woman jumps on bonnet of Mercedes in Bugis after trying to get in its way

Belmont Lay | January 10, 06:28 pm

A video put up on Facebook on Jan. 10 caught a bizarre face-off between a woman and a Mercedes in the Bugis area.

The incident, which highlighted that both parties need to re-read the highway code, showed the woman blocking the Mercedes from moving forward by standing in its way.

Both parties were in the bus lane.

When the Mercedes continued to inch forward, she could be seen backing up for about 50m before hopping onto the car’s bonnet.

The absolutely context-less video ended as soon as it started as the car filming the scene made a right turn.

The woman was still on the bonnet.

It is not known if the woman was a passenger who was evicted from the car, pedestrian, jaywalker, or the incident was a potential fake accident case unravelling.

Safety of pedestrians is paramount on the roads.

Vehicles are required to give way.

You can watch the video here:

