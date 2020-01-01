Woman hospitalised after falling from 4th floor Whampoa flat collecting laundry

A 27-year-old woman collecting her laundry was taken to the hospital after she lost her balance and fell from the fourth floor of a block along Whampoa Drive, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The police told Mothership that on Jan. 11, at 7.20pm, they were alerted to a case of fall from height at Block 82 Whampoa Drive.

A 27-year-old woman was conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A bamboo pole was believed to have broken her fall

The Straits Times reported that the woman was a Vietnamese national who was on holiday in Singapore with three other friends.

The four of them were staying together at a friend’s home.

She had reportedly planned to return to Vietnam the day after her accident.

According to Shin Min, a bamboo pole was seen hanging on the drying rack of a second floor unit, two floors below the unit that the woman was staying in.

This was believed to have slowed the momentum of her fall.

Discovered by hairdresser

Shin Min reported that the woman was discovered by a 30-year-old hairdresser, who heard a loud noise and found the woman lying on the floor outside her hair salon.

She said the Vietnamese woman — who was bleeding from the head — cried unintelligibly.

However, as the hairdresser did not understand Vietnamese, she had to call a Vietnamese colleague for help.

According to the hairdresser, she quickly called for an ambulance.

Although members of the public tried to help, they did not try to touch her for fear of hurting her.

The victim’s friend also rushed downstairs, and the ambulance arrived soon after to take her to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Google Street View.