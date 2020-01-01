Wild boar allegedly hit by car in front of Blk 665A Punggol Drive

A wild boar was allegedly hit by a car on the road in front of Blk 665A, Punggol Drive on Sunday morning, Jan. 5.

Advertisement

Boar lying on road with white cloth over it

The wild boar was seen lying in the middle of the road, with a white cloth placed on half of its body.

An eyewitness who was at the scene at 11:50am said the boar appeared to be alive after the accident as its legs were seen to be moving.

A Fast Response Car from the Singapore Police Force and a few police officers were spotted at the scene.

Wild boars are usually spotted in and around forested areas. It could have come from Punggol Park, where there is a densely forested area.

Mothership has reached out to the National Parks Board (NParks) for further information on the incident.

Advertisement

Top image via Mothership reader