fbpx

Back

Wild boar allegedly hit by car in front of Blk 665A Punggol Drive

Poor thing.

Kayla Wong | January 5, 02:33 pm

Events

Share

A wild boar was allegedly hit by a car on the road in front of Blk 665A, Punggol Drive on Sunday morning, Jan. 5.

Boar lying on road with white cloth over it

The wild boar was seen lying in the middle of the road, with a white cloth placed on half of its body.

Image via Mothership reader

An eyewitness who was at the scene at 11:50am said the boar appeared to be alive after the accident as its legs were seen to be moving.

A Fast Response Car from the Singapore Police Force and a few police officers were spotted at the scene.

Wild boars are usually spotted in and around forested areas. It could have come from Punggol Park, where there is a densely forested area.

Mothership has reached out to the National Parks Board (NParks) for further information on the incident.

Pregnant wild boar hit by car along BKE, litter of babies spill onto road

Wild boar casually trots along sheltered walkway outside Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre

Top image via Mothership reader

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SFA suspends 2 Ukranian farms after antibiotic residue found in their eggs

There are still other countries Singapore can import her eggs from.

January 5, 01:34 pm

S'pore man spurned by blind date after he brings own soft drinks to restaurant

The lady was also upset because he would not pay for her meal.

January 5, 01:13 pm

E-bike cyclist dies after an accident with red Maserati along Cantonment Road on Jan. 5

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving.

January 5, 12:44 pm

Wu Chun, who's married with two kids, teases ex-Fahrenheit bandmates for not getting hitched yet

His daughter and son are nine and six years old respectively.

January 5, 12:30 pm

Mayonnaise-flavoured ice cream selling in Japan at S$1.85 till Mar. 2020

Thanks, I hate it.

January 5, 11:41 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close